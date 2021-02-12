Expect Class C District wrestling to be a beast

UTICA - The Class C-3 District Wrestling brackets are loaded with wrestlers ranked in each of their respective brackets and four state rated teams according to the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association’s latest rankings.
Both Centennial and Cross County/Osceola will compete for state berths in Utica at Centennial High School on Saturday. Joining them will be No. 3 David City Aquinas along with Logan View, who comes in at No. 4, Cross County/Osceola rated No. 5 and Milford who is ranked at No. 7 in Class C.
The rest of the field includes; Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Humboldt Table Rock Steinauer, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Louisville, Malcolm, Norfolk Catholic, Palmyra, Ponca, South Central Nebraska Unified District #5 and Twin River.
Based on the NSWCA rankings a total of 21 rated grapplers will be in action at the C-3 meet.
The Class C-1 meet which will be held in Albion at Boone Central/Newman Grove High School will feature No. 2 David City and No. 10 Arlington.
The rest of the field there includes Fillmore Central, Boone Central, Bishop Neumann, Conestoga, Hartington Central Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast, Oakland-Craig, Quad County Northeast, Raymond Central, Sutton, Syracuse, Wakefield, Wilber-Clatonia, Winnebago and Yutan.
There are 15 ranked wrestlers in the field at Albion.
The Class D-1 meet will be held at Weeping Water where High Plains will compete along with teams from:Alma, Anselmo-Merna, Arapahoe, Cedar Bluffs, Clarkson-Leigh, Dorchester, Elm Creek, Franklin, Friend, Fullerton, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Kenesaw, North Central, Pender, Plainview, Scribner-Snyder, Shelby-Rising City, South Loup, Weeping Water and Wilcox-Hildreth.
Plainview is the No. 1 team in Class D and North Central is ranked No. 8.
The Nebraska State Meet will be held at the CHI Health Center in Omaha Feb. 17 -20. Classes A and D will compete Feb. 17-18 and Classes B and C will be in action on Feb. 19-20.
C-3 at Centennial - 10 a.m.
Centennial head coach Phil Payne felt both their subdistrict and district will be tough. “I thought we could have wrestled better in spots but there were no major surprises. I’m hoping we can go back to a regular two-day district next year,” said Payne.
“Trayton Stewart is in a district with six wrestlers and he will need to find a way to beat a guy or two he lost to earlier. Ryan Payne is in a very tough district with five top 10 rated wrestlers. He is going for his 150th win in his first match, his fourth trip to state and a third state medal are his goals,” Payne explained. “Jarrett Dodson has wrestled very well and he will most likely have a rematch of the third place match at subs in his first round. Cyrus Songster has improved steadily all year and is wrestling well. Sam Payne made the drop to 182 and looked good last week. Carson Fehlhafer won the subdistrict last week. The heavyweight bracket in our district is very tough but he has been wrestling well winning a conference title and sub district title. District finals will be at home and we are hoping for an exciting event.”
Cross County/Osceola head coach Matt Carroll shares the same thoughts when it comes to the subdistrict format that was used this year because of COVID-19.
“I hope subs will be a thing of the past after this season. I was not a fan of it at all. If it continues we will be ready, but I don’t see it continuing,” Carroll said. “We have an absolutely stacked district but each of our guys are ready to hit their peak performance. We have five guys seeded in the top four, but don't be surprised if we are able to qualify more than that.”
Centennial - 106-Trayton Stewart, FR., (14-25); 132-Ryan Payne, SR (40-10); 138-Jarrett Dodson, FR., (33-10); 145-Cyrus Songster, FR., (19-29); 182-Samuel Payne, JR., (33-20); 285-Carson Fehlhafer, JR., (45-5).
Cross County/Osceola - 106-Tyler Shoup, FR., (14-24); 113-Colton Kirby, SO., (18-16); 138-Leighton Nuttelman, SO., (13-10); 145-Channer Marsden, JR., (31-18); 152-Cameron Graham, JR. (41-3) ; 160-Bryce Reed, SR., (28-2); 182-Ethan Brehm, JR., (11-24); 195-Kyle Sterup, SR., (43-1); 285-Terrence Hayes, SR., (19-7). Graham, Reed and Sterup of CCO are all rated in their respective weight classes.
C-1 at Boone Central/NG - 11 a.m.
Fillmore Central had 11 wrestlers advance to Saturday’s district finals.
106- Travis Meyer, SO., (35-5) and rated No. 5. In his bracket will be No. 4 rated Robbie Fisher of Crofton/Bloomfield (34-4).
113- Aidan Trowbridge, JR., (32-10). In his bracket will be No.1 Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun (35-2) and No. 5 Zach Bongers of David City (38-7).
126- Alex Schademann, SO., (34-5) and rated No. 4. No other rated wrestlers are in his bracket.
132- Dillon Fushia, SR., (23-14). His bracket includes No. 4 Josh Spatz of David City (24-6).
138- Conner Nun, SR., (18-10). His bracket will include Dylan Ancheta of Wood River who is rated No. 6 with a record of 34-7.
145- Aiden Hinrichs, SO., (18-8). Arlington’s Hunter Gilmore, the No. 1 rated wrestler with a record of 40-1 will be in his bracket.
152-Noah Monroe, JR., (31-15). The No. 4 ranked grappler, Ethan Mullaly of North Bend Central with a record 27-5.
160- Jacob Stoner, SR., (29-11) will have no ranked wrestlers in his weight class according to NSCWA.
170- Jackson Turner, FR., (18-15) will be joined by No. 1 Josh Miller of Arlington (40-0) and No. 4 Tre Daro of David City (41-6).
220- Carson Adams, JR., 16-11 has No.2 James Escamillia of David City (42-2) and No. 6 Jared Janssen of Crofton/Bloomfield with a record of 33-6.
285- Connor Asche, SR., (23-5) will go up against No. 2 rated Jake Ingwerson of David City (45-2) and No. 4 Kolby Johnson of Madison (37-3).
Class D-1 at Weeping Water - 10 a.m.
High Plains advanced four wrestlers from last weekend’s subdistricts that will be out to earn a state berth.
120- Lance Russell, FR., (21-10) and his bracket loaded. It will include; No. 2 Scout Ashburn of Plainview (37-1); No. 5 Isaac Goshert of Arapahoe (22-2) and No. 6 Logan Peterson of South Loup (24-7).
132- Javier Moreno, JR., (28-13) has No. 4 Thomas Klemesrud of North Central (30-8) and No. 5 Tanner Frahm of Plainview (32-4).
138- Wyatt Urkoski, FR., (34-14) and No. 4 Nolan Blevins of Weeping Water (38-6) is the only rated grappler in that bracket.
160- Hunter Gress, SR., (16-15) and there are no wrestlers currently rated in that bracket.