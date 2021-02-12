Expect Class C District wrestling to be a beast

“Trayton Stewart is in a district with six wrestlers and he will need to find a way to beat a guy or two he lost to earlier. Ryan Payne is in a very tough district with five top 10 rated wrestlers. He is going for his 150th win in his first match, his fourth trip to state and a third state medal are his goals,” Payne explained. “Jarrett Dodson has wrestled very well and he will most likely have a rematch of the third place match at subs in his first round. Cyrus Songster has improved steadily all year and is wrestling well. Sam Payne made the drop to 182 and looked good last week. Carson Fehlhafer won the subdistrict last week. The heavyweight bracket in our district is very tough but he has been wrestling well winning a conference title and sub district title. District finals will be at home and we are hoping for an exciting event.”