Expect a scoring explosion when Cougars, Knights clash Friday

STROMSBURG – When asked about the matchup with undefeated and No. 4 rated Lourdes Central Catholic this Friday night, Cross County head coach Hayden DeLano described the two teams as polar opposites.
“I think the biggest challenge we will see is how polar opposite of a team we are than them. We pride ourselves on our run game and size and strength. They are quick, elusive and more finesse,” explained DeLano whose squad comes into the game with a record of 9-1. “I think we both get each other out of our comfort zones a little bit. We are going to have to play really well, especially defensively across the entire field if we want to stand a chance to slow them down.”
LCC defeated Sutherland 53-20 last Friday night, while the Cougars knocked off undefeated Weeping Water 67-36.
Both teams come into Friday night’s quarterfinal averaging better than 60 points a game. LCC gives up 20.2 on defense and the Cougars just 16.9.
The Knights (10-0) feature all-state quarterback Blake Miller who is completing 75% of his passes (105-140) for 1,500 yards and 29 touchdowns.
However, if the 6-2, 185-pound senior gets flushed out of the pocket he is elusive as he has rushed for 899 yards and 19 touchdowns. Senior running back Joe Kearney has added 376 yards on the ground and is the team’s second leading receiver with 33 receptions for 362 yards and six touchdowns.
Miller’s favorite target has been 6-1 senior Beau Lee who has 13 touchdowns on 41 catches for 621 yards. Miller averages 266.6 in total yards per game.
“Offensively, they're as good as anyone I've ever coached against. They spread it out most of the time. Most of the game they will be out there with 3-4 wide receivers. They're fast, they have great hands and a thorough understanding of correct route running and how to get open,” said DeLano. “They do a great job spreading the ball around to different playmakers and utilizing their talents. I believe Friday night against Sutherland he was something like 18-22 for 249 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. At our level, that's simply unique.”
The Cougars, on the other hand, are no mystery on offense. They are going to run the ball at you, around you and over you.
Cross County senior Carter Seim has bounced back from an early season injury and leads the Cougars with 1,320 yards on 107 carries and has 28 touchdowns. Also in the backfield for the Cougars is Haiden Hild. He also surpassed 1,000 yards for the season at 1,052 and has scored 21 times.
When they do throw the ball, and it’s not very often, senior quarterback Shayden Lundstrom has completed 22 of 39 for 419 yards and seven touchdowns. His primary receiver is 6-5 senior Cory Hollinger who has 18 receptions for 316 yards and seven scores.
On defense, senior Colby Bolton leads the team with four sacks, while senior Damon Mickey has 72 stops, Hollinger 64 and sophomore Alex Noyd 61.
“This is a really unique matchup. I'm really excited to see if our boys are up for the challenge of playing against a team of their caliber. I am impressed by them in every facet of the game. Usually I'm pretty confident in one to two weak spots that we can expose with any opponent we face,” DeLano said. “I'm not sure I'm seeing that in them right now. This is definitely going to be a big game with a lot on the line, for both teams. I suppose that's what you get in playoff football in November. There is going to be a lot of talent on the field for both teams. Maybe more than any other game we've played in before. We are looking forward to it.”
The winner of the LCC at Cross County matchup gets the winner of Hitchcock County at Perkins County on Friday, November 12. A win for the Cougars would either have them at Hitchcock County (Trenton) or home to host Perkins County should the No. 14 seed upset the No. 6 seed.
Perkins County won their second round game over No. 3 seed Arapahoe 37-28 and Hitchcock County defeated Neligh-Oakdale 30-20.