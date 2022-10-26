Exeter-Milligan wins D2-2 to secure spot in district finals

POLK – The third meeting of the season between the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves and the High Plains Storm was on the Storm’s home court as host of the D2-2 subdistrict.

High Plains won against Exeter-Milligan 3-1 earlier this year and the Timberwolves evened the season series at 1-1 with a win at the Crossroads Conference tournament.

High Plains jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a 27-25 win in the first set, but after that it was all Timberwolves. They won the next three sets 25-23, 25-23 and 25-17 to claim the subdistrict and cement their spot in the district finals on Saturday.

While all the projections and final tallies were not in as of Wednesday morning, it appears the High Plains Storm with a record of 23-8 will be among the field of 16 on Saturday as well.

Freshman Kaydence Haase had the game of her young career Tuesday as she swatted 24 kills on 57 of 65 attacks for a .246 hitting percentage. Up to Tuesday night her best in kills in one game was in the 3-1 loss to the Storm when she hammered 18.

Exeter-Milligan, 19-11 and No. 10 in the Lincoln Journal Star D2 rankings, was 151 of 165 overall with a very high .267 hitting percentage. The Timberwolves also got 14 winners from junior Savana Krupicka and 11 from junior Malorie Staskal as EM finished with 58 kills.

Krupicka added three ace serves and led the team with 19 digs. Senior Morgan White scooped up 16 and senior Jozie Kanode added 15.

Both Staskal and freshman Kiley Oldehoeft finished with two blocks each.

No individual or team stats were available for the Storm.