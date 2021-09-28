Exeter-Milligan volleyball splits their own triangular

EM would outscore the Buffaloes 38-11 the rest of the match.

In the scoring flurry, senior Cameran Jansky recorded three of her team-high 10 kills in the match and the Buffaloes chipped in with some miscommunication issues that allowed the Timberwolves to pull away.

The domination continued in the second set as EM built a 9-3 lead and never looked back.

Gibbon got within 10-5, but an 8-0 run quickly had the Timberwolves on the doorstep of a 2-0 sweep.

Kills from Malorie Staskal, Savana Krupicka and three attack errors on the Buffaloes put the match in the books.

Exeter-Milligan finished the match with 24 kills as Jansky had 10, Krupicka and Jasmine Turrubiates added five and Staskal had three.

The Buffaloes had just five kills as Emma Kucera and Chelsea Cuellar had two each.

The Timberwolves recorded seven aces with Jansky picking up three and Jansky had two blocks and Krupicka one.

Gibbon finished with three aces and one block.

Kenesaw 2, Exeter-Milligan 0

The Blue Devils took control of the first set and cruised to the double-digit win.