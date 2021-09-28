Exeter-Milligan volleyball splits their own triangular

EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves volleyball team came into Tuesday night’s triangular with Gibbon and Kenesaw with a 6-7 record, but still rated No. 8 in the latest Omaha World-Herald D-2 ratings.
The Timberwolves have lost seven games to teams with a combined record of 73-25, with three of the teams currently rated in their respective classes.
The Timberwolves dropped a 2-0 decision to the Kenesaw Blue Devils earlier in the year at the Friend Invite and were hoping to even the score with the Blue Devils on the T-Wolves’ home floor.
But first up was the Gibbon Buffaloes and Exeter-Milligan took care of business in straight sets by the scores of 25-15 and 25-8.
Kenesaw set up the winner take all game when they rolled the Buffaloes 25-12 and 25-18.
The Blue Devils denied the Timberwolves revenge as they swept the T-Wolves to move to 14-5 by the scores of 25-15 and 25-20.
Exeter-Milligan is 7-8 on the season and will travel to Tecumseh for the JCC Invite on Saturday.
Exeter-Milligan 2, Gibbon 0
The Gibbon Buffaloes were all knotted at 12-12 in the first set when the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves closed out the set on a 13-3 run for the 25-15 win.
EM would outscore the Buffaloes 38-11 the rest of the match.
In the scoring flurry, senior Cameran Jansky recorded three of her team-high 10 kills in the match and the Buffaloes chipped in with some miscommunication issues that allowed the Timberwolves to pull away.
The domination continued in the second set as EM built a 9-3 lead and never looked back.
Gibbon got within 10-5, but an 8-0 run quickly had the Timberwolves on the doorstep of a 2-0 sweep.
Kills from Malorie Staskal, Savana Krupicka and three attack errors on the Buffaloes put the match in the books.
Exeter-Milligan finished the match with 24 kills as Jansky had 10, Krupicka and Jasmine Turrubiates added five and Staskal had three.
The Buffaloes had just five kills as Emma Kucera and Chelsea Cuellar had two each.
The Timberwolves recorded seven aces with Jansky picking up three and Jansky had two blocks and Krupicka one.
Gibbon finished with three aces and one block.
Kenesaw 2, Exeter-Milligan 0
The Blue Devils took control of the first set and cruised to the double-digit win.
Exeter-Milligan fell behind in the second set as well, but fought back to make it a one-point game at 13-12 and 15-14, before the Blue Devils went on a mini run to open the lead to 20-15.
Kenesaw used a balanced attack at the net with nine kills from Cassidy Gallagher and five from Chloe Uden. The Blue Devils had 20 team kills to 19 for the hosts.
Jansky led the T-Wolves with seven winners and senior Kiah Songster had three, with two late in the second set that helped the T-Wolves get back to within 13-10 and 13-11.
Kenesaw was charted with two aces and the Timberwolves had three with one each from Krupicka, Jansky and Maddie Luzum.
The Timberwolves had four blocks with Jansky the team leaders with three and Kenesaw finished with three