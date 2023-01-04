Exeter-Milligan upends Diller-Odell in boys hoops

EXETER – Midway through Tuesday night’s non-conference clash, Diller-Odell held a slight 19-17 advantage over Exeter-Milligan. However, the host Timberwolves came out sizzling in the second half, using a 10-6 run in the third quarter to regain the lead and a 17-10 advantage in the final stanza to put the game away for a 44-35 win.

Kaden Sutton poured in a game-high 14 points for the Griffins, but it wasn’t enough to come away with the win as Exeter-Milligan’s balanced attack proved too much.

Tyler Due scored 10 points in the second half and led the T-Wolves with 13 points, while Marcus Krupicka netted eight of his 10 points after intermission. Draven Payne tallied seven points – including four in the fourth quarter – and Carter Milton notched six.

Aidan and Andrew Vavra recorded three points apiece, while Brett Kallhoff rounded out the scoring with two.

Exeter-Milligan improved to 4-6 on the season and Diller-Odell dropped to 4-6 with the loss. Team and individual stats for both teams were not available.

Score by quarter

Diller-Odell (4-6) 6 13 6 10 35

Exeter-Milligan (4-6) 8 9 10 17 44