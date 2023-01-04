 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Exeter-Milligan upends Diller-Odell in boys hoops

  • 0

EXETER – Midway through Tuesday night’s non-conference clash, Diller-Odell held a slight 19-17 advantage over Exeter-Milligan. However, the host Timberwolves came out sizzling in the second half, using a 10-6 run in the third quarter to regain the lead and a 17-10 advantage in the final stanza to put the game away for a 44-35 win.

Kaden Sutton poured in a game-high 14 points for the Griffins, but it wasn’t enough to come away with the win as Exeter-Milligan’s balanced attack proved too much.

Tyler Due scored 10 points in the second half and led the T-Wolves with 13 points, while Marcus Krupicka netted eight of his 10 points after intermission. Draven Payne tallied seven points – including four in the fourth quarter – and Carter Milton notched six.

Aidan and Andrew Vavra recorded three points apiece, while Brett Kallhoff rounded out the scoring with two.

People are also reading…

Exeter-Milligan improved to 4-6 on the season and Diller-Odell dropped to 4-6 with the loss. Team and individual stats for both teams were not available.

Score by quarter

Diller-Odell (4-6) 6 13 6 10 35

Exeter-Milligan (4-6) 8 9 10 17 44

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area girls top five wrestlers

Area girls top five wrestlers

YORK – A statement that I read earlier this year said that Nebraska has 500 more girl wrestlers competing this year than last year.

Duke girls take holiday tourney title

Duke girls take holiday tourney title

AMHERST – Give Bronco Hannah Herrick credit; she’s a “special player” by York coach Matt Kern’s own assessment and “will play somewhere in college.”

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

What is commotio cordis? The possible cause of Damar Hamlin's collapse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News