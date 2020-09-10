Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves pick up a pair of wins at Giltner

GILTNER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves ran their season record to 4-1 on Tuesday night with sweeps of both the Osceola Bulldogs and the Giltner Hornets in Crossroads Conference triangular action at Giltner.
The Timberwolves, rated as the No. 8 team in Class D-2, defeated Osceola 25-10 and 25-15, then followed that with a 25-15 and 25-17 win over the host Hornets.
Exeter-Milligan 2, Osceola 0
The Timberwolves made quick work of the Bulldogs in the opening match as they hammered 26 kills in the two-set win.
Leading a balanced attack was Jaiden Papik with seven kills while Cameran Jansky chipped in with six and Cammie Harrison five. Jansky also led the team at the net with four blocks and Emma Olsen had one.
Olsen was the leader in set assists with 20, while Papik recorded four ace serves and led the Timberwolves with nine digs, followed by Harrison with seven.
Exeter-Milligan 2, Giltner 0
Exeter-Milligan recorded 17 kills with another balanced effort at the net.
Leading the team was Harrison and Jansky each with five kills, while Papik had four and Daisy Kanode three.
Olsen was the team leader again in set assists with 15, the only block belonged to Jansky and both Papik and Harrison had eight digs. Harrison also served up five aces of the nine the team recorded.
Giltner was led by Macie Antle with five kills, 10 digs and two aces. Christy Eastman had 13 set assists.
The Timberwolves will travel to the Meridian triangular today where they will join both the McCool Junction and host Mustangs in Crossroads Conference action.
