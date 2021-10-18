Exeter-Milligan thumps Southern in football

EXETER – A 32-point first quarter scoring explosion put Exeter-Milligan/Friend’s Friday night battle with Southern in the books early.
EMF (7-1) led 38-6 at the half and went on to the 64-14 win in Class D-1 football to secure a spot in next Thursday’s first round slate playoffs.
The Bobcats will travel to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge where they will take on the 6-2 Bears in the NO. 8 vs. No. 9 seed game. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.
On Friday night, Chase Svehla hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Christian Weber, Weber carried the ball over from 9 yards out, sophomore Breckan Schluter scored on a 61-yard run and JB Drake crossed the goal line from 3 yards to open the 32-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
Weber scored on a 20-yard run and Southern final got on the board when Evan Saathoff caught a 24-yard scoring toss from Kale Maguire.
Weber hooked up with Svehla again in the third quarter from 37 yards, Aidan Vavra scored on a 3-yard run and Jesse Duba followed with 17-yard touchdown as the score ballooned to 52-6.
Bobcats Tyler Due and Tyrell Fennel both scored in the fourth quarter.
EMF ran the ball for 217 yards and picked up another 59 passing for a total offense of 276 compared to minus-37 rushing for Southern and 91 passing for 54 yards total.
Schluter led the run game in limited action with 73 yards on four rushes. Weber was 2 of 4 passing with two scores and 59 yards and on defense, Schluter and Weber had eight and seven tackles, respectively.
The Bobcats sacked the Southern quarterback five times with Cooper Girmus recording two.
Maguire was 8 of 12 passing with one touchdown.