Exeter-Milligan thumps Southern in football

EXETER – A 32-point first quarter scoring explosion put Exeter-Milligan/Friend’s Friday night battle with Southern in the books early.

EMF (7-1) led 38-6 at the half and went on to the 64-14 win in Class D-1 football to secure a spot in next Thursday’s first round slate playoffs.

The Bobcats will travel to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge where they will take on the 6-2 Bears in the NO. 8 vs. No. 9 seed game. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.

On Friday night, Chase Svehla hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Christian Weber, Weber carried the ball over from 9 yards out, sophomore Breckan Schluter scored on a 61-yard run and JB Drake crossed the goal line from 3 yards to open the 32-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Weber scored on a 20-yard run and Southern final got on the board when Evan Saathoff caught a 24-yard scoring toss from Kale Maguire.

Weber hooked up with Svehla again in the third quarter from 37 yards, Aidan Vavra scored on a 3-yard run and Jesse Duba followed with 17-yard touchdown as the score ballooned to 52-6.

Bobcats Tyler Due and Tyrell Fennel both scored in the fourth quarter.