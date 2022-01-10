Exeter-Milligan stands pat against Shelby-RC comeback

EXETER – The first three quarters were won by the host Exeter-Milligan Timberwolf boys, but even with that the Exeter-Milligan lead of 33-24 headed to the final eight minutes was not a guaranteed win.

Shelby-Rising City made a fourth quarter run and trimmed the Timberwolves’ cushion in half, but Exeter-Milligan was able to hold off the comeback attempt and pick up the 40-35 win in CRC action.

Exeter-Milligan led 7-5 after the first quarter and took a 16-10 lead to the break.

The Timberwolves continued to build their lead in the third quarter as they won those eight minutes 17-14. Both teams scored more in the third quarter than they had the first two.

The Timberwolves were led in scoring by Peyton Pribyl with 14 and Marcus Krupicka with six. The Timberwolves hit 8 of 17 free throws and outscored the Huskies at the line 8-2. The Huskies were 2 of 7.

Picking up game-high scoring honors was Gavin Dutton-Mufford with 16, while both Isaac Whitmore and Gabe Dutton-Mufford added six each.

The Timberwolves will be in action this week at the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice.

Shelby-RC (5-5) 5 5 14 11-35

Exeter-Milligan (4-7) 7 9 17 7-40