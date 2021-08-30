 Skip to main content
Exeter-Milligan’s Cameran Jansky YNT Female Athlete of the Week
Exeter-Milligan's Cameran Jansky YNT Female Athlete of the Week

The senior hammered 23 kills, 16 blocks and five aces in season-opening loss to Sutton

By News-Times Staff

The high school volleyball season opened Thursday night, and Exeter-Milligan senior Cameran Jansky shined in her season debut. Jansky’s performance in an opening-night loss to Sutton earned her the York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week honor this week.

Jansky almost singlehandedly willed Exeter-Milligan to an opening win in a thriller against Sutton, though the Timberwolves ultimately came up just short in five sets. Jansky hammered 23 of the Timberwolves’ 43 kills in the match – the senior notched a kill on exactly half of her 46 attempts and finished the night with a .304 hitting percentage.

Jansky was also a menace at the net, amassing a team-high 16 total blocks – including a whopping 12 solo blocks.

The senior also led the Timberwolves at the service line accounting for five of her team’s 11 aces.

