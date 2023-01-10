Exeter-Milligan records second win with 41-19 thrashing of JCC at MUDECAS

BEATRICE – The first round of the MUDECAS Tournament got underway on Monday at various locations around Beatrice.

In the ‘B’ Division on the girls side, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves picked up their second win of the season with a 41-19 blowout of the Johnson County Central Thunderbirds.

Exeter-Milligan will be back in action on Thursday.

The Timberwolves opened the first quarter with a 10-6 scoring run, but the Thunderbirds closed to within 14-12 at the break.

The third quarter settled the score between the teams as the Timberwolves outscored the Thunderbirds 15-1 and led 29-13 through 24 minutes.

EM continued to build their lead and outscored JCC 12-6 over the final eight minutes.

Leading the Timberwolves in scoring was junior Savana Krupicka with 10, Malorie Staskal contributed nine points while freshman Kiley Oldehoeft added seven.

The Timberwolves hit two 3-pointers (Staskal and Kierra Papik) and they were 4 of 11 at the free throw line.

JCC (4-8) was led by Lebbew with eight points and Lebbew had the team’s only 3-point goal. The Thunderbirds were 5 of 12 at the free throw line.

JCC (4-8) 6 6 1 6-19

Exeter-Milligan (2-11) 10 4 15 12-41