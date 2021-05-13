Exeter-Milligan part of the D1 field at Pawnee City

PAWNEE CITY-While the Class D1 District Track and Field Meet is officially over, all of the qualifiers from Pawnee City where the D1 was held may not be known until later this week.

The Sterling Jets won the team title on the girl’s side with 114 points, 30 points clear of second place Pawnee City with 80 and third place Exeter-Milligan with 66 points.

In the boy’s team race, Falls City Sacred Heart slipped past runner-up Sterling 113-105 and taking third place was Pawnee City with 82.

The Exeter-Milligan boys’ finished in fifth place with 38 points.

The top two finishers in each event earned automatic qualifying spots and any other qualifiers will come after all the district results are in and the next fastest times and distances have been determined.

The only events with a set additional qualifier mark were both the pole vault and the high jump. For the boys it is 12-6 in the pole vault and 6-0 in the high jump. The girls’ automatic qualifying marks are 9-0 in the vault and 4-11 in the high jump.

Exeter-Milligan girls came home with five state qualifiers who are headed to Omaha Burke Stadium next Wednesday for sure and possibly one more who could make the field as an additional qualifier.