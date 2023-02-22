FRIEND – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolf boys got off to a rough start as they trailed 12-3 to open the first quarter at the D2-2 semifinal in Friend.

The Timberwolves took control of the middle two quarters outscoring the Dragons 33-19 and holding on for the 48-45 win to advance to the finals where they will take on the 17-8 Friend Bulldogs.

The Timberwolves used balanced scoring to record their 11th win of the season as sophomore Carter Milton led the way with 13. Junior Draven Payne added 9 and Tyler Due, Aidan Vavra and Marcus Krupicka all finished with seven points.

EM was 12 of 16 at the line and got two 3-pointers from Milton.

Deshler (11-12) was led by game-high scorer Gavin Nash with 21. Easton Nash added 10 including three 3-pointers and Brent Buescher chipped in with eight.

The Dragons went 6 of 9 at the free throw line and Easton Nash connected on three treys in the loss.

Friend advanced to the finals with a 68-19 win over the Meridian Mustangs. The championship game is set for a 6 p.m. tip tonight.

Exeter-Milligan (11-13) 3 15 18 12-48

Deshler (11-12) 12 7 12 14-45