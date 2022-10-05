Exeter-Milligan hands Knights four-set loss

WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights welcomed CRC rival Exeter-Milligan to town Tuesday evening, but it was the visiting Timberwolves who walked away with the volleyball win as they improved to 14-6 with a 25-17, 25-15, 20-25, 25-8 victory.

Savana Krupicka hammered 23 kills on 47 swings and posted a .298 hitting percentage to pace the E-M attack. Fellow junior Malorie Staskal hit .542 and racked up 14 winners on 24 chances, while freshman Kaydence Haase added 13 kills on 28 attacks with a .321 hitting percentage.

Kiley Oldehoeft, Lily Jeffries and Jozie Kanode rounded out the E-M offense with one winner apiece.

Kanode crushed six aces to pace the T-Wolves at the service line, followed by five from Haase and Oldehoeft’s four. Staskal added a pair of aces and Krupicka finished with one as Exeter-Milligan tallied 18 for the match.

Krupicka recorded a team-high 16 digs, but Staskal (15) and Kanode (10) also cracked double figures. Jeffries tallied 28 assists and Kanode finished with 20.

Stats for Nebraska Lutheran were not available.