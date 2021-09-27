Exeter-Milligan goes to 5-0 on the gridiron

FRIEND – The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats improved to 5-0 on the year with a hard-fought 28-20 win over the Thayer Central Titans on Friday night.
After having out-scored their first four opponents by an average of 50.5 to 15.5, EMF found themselves in a four quarter dogfight.
The Bobcats went on top 6-0 in the first quarter when Kole Svec hauled in a 25 yard scoring pass from Christian Weber.
EMF extended their lead to 12-0 when Svec caught his second touchdown from Weber, this one covering 18 yards.
Thayer Central’s Brenner McLaughlin hit Sam Souerdyke on a 7 yard toss and the two point PAT pass made it 12-8 Bobcats at the half.
A safety on Thayer Central restored the two missed extra points at 14-8 and an 11 yard Breckan Schluter run upped the advantage for the Bobcats to 20-8.
Thayer Central answered on a Souerdyke 58 yard run to cut the lead to 20-14 heading to the final 12 minutes.
The game was tied at 20-20 when McLaughlin scored on a 2 yard run, but Weber and Schluter answered as Weber scored on the 8 yard run and Schluter ran in the PAT for the eight point lead.
EMF finished with 300 yards of total offense, with 196 on the ground and 104 through the air.