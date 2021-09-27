Exeter-Milligan goes to 5-0 on the gridiron

FRIEND – The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats improved to 5-0 on the year with a hard-fought 28-20 win over the Thayer Central Titans on Friday night.

After having out-scored their first four opponents by an average of 50.5 to 15.5, EMF found themselves in a four quarter dogfight.

The Bobcats went on top 6-0 in the first quarter when Kole Svec hauled in a 25 yard scoring pass from Christian Weber.

EMF extended their lead to 12-0 when Svec caught his second touchdown from Weber, this one covering 18 yards.

Thayer Central’s Brenner McLaughlin hit Sam Souerdyke on a 7 yard toss and the two point PAT pass made it 12-8 Bobcats at the half.

A safety on Thayer Central restored the two missed extra points at 14-8 and an 11 yard Breckan Schluter run upped the advantage for the Bobcats to 20-8.

Thayer Central answered on a Souerdyke 58 yard run to cut the lead to 20-14 heading to the final 12 minutes.

The game was tied at 20-20 when McLaughlin scored on a 2 yard run, but Weber and Schluter answered as Weber scored on the 8 yard run and Schluter ran in the PAT for the eight point lead.