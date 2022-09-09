Exeter-Milligan goes 1-1 at McCool Junction triangular

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves improved to 4-3 on the year with a two set sweep of the McCool Junction Mustangs in the final game of the Mustang tri on Thursday night.

McCool Junction and Exeter-Milligan came into the final game after losses to Meridian in the first two matches.

Exeter-Milligan had no problems in the first set winning 25-8, but got all they wanted from the Mustangs in the second before prevailing in a 25-23 final.

The Timberwolves were led at the net by junior Savana Krupicka, who finished with eight kills on 13 of 16 attempts. Fellow junior Malorie Staskal had four kills on 17 of 19 swings and led the team with three blocks.

Krupicka led the team in serving with four aces, while freshman Kiley Oldehoeft had three. Staskal and Morgan White tied for the team high in digs with eight.

Sophomore Lily Jeffries had 14 set assists with just four setting errors.

Leading the Mustangs at the net with three of the team’s seven kills was junior McKenna Yates while junior Kaeli Meehan had two. Yates also had a team-high four blocks.

In setting both sophomore Bailey Hall and freshman Ella Clark had two assists each.

Exeter-Milligan will be competing at the Friend invite today, while the Mustangs are in Polk at the High Plains invite.