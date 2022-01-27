Exeter-Milligan girls use defense to seal victory over Meridian

By Ken Kush

Sports Editor

Exeter-Milligan defense seals win over Meridian

Jansky’s two steals and free throws lead T-Wolves to final

YORK – The Exeter-Milligan defense behind two late steals from senior Cameran Jansky and subsequent free throws after being fouled led the Timberwolves to a 39-33 win over the No. 2 seed in the second semifinal at the Crossroads Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Exeter-Milligan (13-7) will take on the No. 1 seed Cross County Cougars Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Meridian (12-5) will face the BDS Eagles in the third place game.

After a quick start by the Mustangs from the 3-point arc, Meridian went ice cold the remainder of the game. Meridian started 3 of 7 in the opening eight minutes and finished 3 of 16, missing their last 10 3-point attempts.

Exeter-Milligan outscored the Mustangs 9-3 in the second quarter as they pulled away from a 13-13 first quarter score and took a 22-16 lead to the lockerroom.