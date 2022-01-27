Exeter-Milligan girls use defense to seal victory over Meridian

By Ken Kush
Sports Editor
Exeter-Milligan defense seals win over Meridian
Jansky’s two steals and free throws lead T-Wolves to final
YORK – The Exeter-Milligan defense behind two late steals from senior Cameran Jansky and subsequent free throws after being fouled led the Timberwolves to a 39-33 win over the No. 2 seed in the second semifinal at the Crossroads Conference Tournament on Thursday.
Exeter-Milligan (13-7) will take on the No. 1 seed Cross County Cougars Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Meridian (12-5) will face the BDS Eagles in the third place game.
After a quick start by the Mustangs from the 3-point arc, Meridian went ice cold the remainder of the game. Meridian started 3 of 7 in the opening eight minutes and finished 3 of 16, missing their last 10 3-point attempts.
Exeter-Milligan outscored the Mustangs 9-3 in the second quarter as they pulled away from a 13-13 first quarter score and took a 22-16 lead to the lockerroom.
That lead didn’t last long as Meridian came out and used an 8-1 run to go back on top with the Mustangs going inside to Jaslyn Ward who responded with seven of her nine points.
The Mustangs led 27-23 as the two teams went to the final eight minutes.
That’s when Jansky took over. On the offensive side she scored 10 of her game-high 18 points and she was 6 of 10 at the free throw line.
But her offense was just half of the story as she also helped the T-Wolves defense to force the Mustangs into nine fourth quarter turnovers, two of her late steals helping to seal the win.
Along with Jansky’s 18, Exeter-Milligan got seven points each from Jozie Kanode and Jasmine Turrubiates.
The Timberwolves also held a solid advantage on the boards 35-27 and both teams finished with 25 turnovers.
EM was 12 of 40 from the field, 1 of 8 on 3-point shots and 14 of 29 at the line.
Meridian was led in scoring by Allyson Kort with 11 and Jaala Stewart joined Ward with nine.
The Mustangs were 12 of 43 from the field that included 3 of 16 threes and 6 of 13 at the line.
Exeter-Milligan (13-7) 13 9 1 16-39
Meridian (12-5) 13 3 11 6-33
EM (39)-Staskal 5, Jansky 18, Kanode 7, Turrubiates 7, Olsen 2. Totals-12-40 (1-8) 14-29-39