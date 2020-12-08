Exeter-Milligan girls stay pefect in Brainard

BRAINARD — Free throws were name of the game Tuesday night in Brainard.

The Exeter-Milligan girls unofficially took 32 in the game — 21 in the first half alone — and made 16. Those shots at the charity stripe helped the Timberwolves take a 26-22 lead at halftime, an edge they never gave up en route to a 42-40 win.

Unofficially, 37 free throws were taken in the game. While Exeter-Milligan enjoyed 32 attempts at the line, East Butler took just five, making one. Even a couple lane violations by the ones shooting the free throws were called.

A Jaiden Papik assist upcourt to a free-running Jasmine Turrubiates for a layup gave Exeter-Milligan a 10-point lead, 32-22 in the third quarter. Turrubiates led her team with 12 points while Cammie Harrison chipped in with 11, nine of which came from free throws.

But East Butler never went away. The Tigers eventually cut their deficit to 37-33 in the fourth, but the Timberwolves fought back.

The ball found 5-foot-10 junior Emma Olsen at the top of the post on one possession, and she calmly fitted a past through the Tiger defense to Turrubiates, who knocked in a layup to put her team’s lead back to 39-33.