Exeter-Milligan girls rout Nebraska Lutheran behind key third-quarter run

EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves led the Nebraska Lutheran Knights by just four halfway through the teams’ Thursday night Crossroads Conference clash. Cameran Jansky scored nine points in the first 16 minutes to lead the T-Wolves, while the Knights’ Lily Otte matched that performance to keep the game close at the break.
Things changed in the third quarter, as Jansky scored the first five points of the period to spark a decisive Exeter-Milligan run. Behind nine third-quarter points from Jansky and six from Jasmine Turrubiates, the Timberwolves outscored Nebraska Lutheran 19-4 coming out of the locker room to blow the game wide open.
Exeter-Milligan cruised from there, outscoring the Knights 14-13 in the final quarter to roll to a 59-39 win – the T-Wolves’ fourth in a row after an 0-2 start to the year.
The Timberwolves shot out of the gate, scoring the game’s first five points on layups from Emma Olsen and Jozie Kanode and a Turrubiates free throw.
After a Nebraska Lutheran bucket, Jansky crashed the offensive glass and rolled in a putback layup to extend the lead to 7-2.
Otte answered by burying a shot from downtown, but Kanode knocked down a midrange jumper to push the lead back to four with 3:08 to go in the quarter.
The Knights then reeled off the next six points to take the lead, but Turrubiates answered with a layup to knot the score at 11 heading into the second quarter.
Jansky opened the frame with a putback layup off an offensive board to give Exeter-Milligan a 13-11 lead with 7:31 to go until halftime. Jasmine Malchow answered back for the Knights, as the junior tied the game on a midrange jumper on the next Nebraska Lutheran possession.
Malchow then gave the Knights the lead on a layup with 6:18 to go until halftime, but Turrubiates answered with a bucket on the other end to tie the game at 15.
With 4:23 to go until halftime, Jansky split a pair of free throws as the T-Wolves regained the lead, and Olsen followed with a pair of buckets of her own to stretch the margin to 20-15 with 3:03 remaining in the half.
Jansky buried a shot off yet another offensive board to push the lead to seven with 2:45 left in the quarter and it appeared Exeter-Milligan might pull away, but Nebraska Lutheran bounced back with a trio of free throws to cut the deficit to four.
The two teams then traded multiple buckets in the final minute of the half as Exeter-Milligan went into the locker room with a 26-22 lead.
Jansky sparked the T-Wolves coming out of the break, crashing the offensive glass for yet another putback bucket on the team’s opening possession of the third quarter. The senior then converted the ensuing and-one to extend the lead to seven.
A Jansky layup with 7:04 to go in the quarter gave the Timvberwolves a 31-22 lead, but Malchow answered back with a bucket on the other end.
Jansky and Turrubiates scored the game’s next two baskets before another Jansky layup pushed the Exeter-Milligan lead to 37-24 at the 4:16 mark of the third quarter. Kaylee Schoen answered with a basket for Nebraska Lutheran, but the Knights would not score again in the period. In the meantime, Turrubiates scored four points and Maddie Luzum and Savana Krupicka both added two.
All told, Jansky scored nine points in the third quarter and Turrubiates added six as the T-Wolves outscored the Knights 19-4 in the period to blow the game wide open and take a 45-26 lead entering the final eight minutes.
Exeter-Milligan maintained the lead in the fourth quarter, outscoring Nebraska Lutheran 14-13 over the final eight minutes to clinch the 59-39 win.
Jansky led all scorers with 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting, and the senior attacked the glass with authority all night. She pulled down 11 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass, to complete her second double-double of the season. Jansky’s presence on the boards played a large part in Exeter-Milligan unofficially out-rebounding Nebraska Lutheran 36-20 on the glass for the game.
The impact was even more pronounced on the offensive boards, as the Timberwolves seemingly grabbed a rebound on every other miss to generate a second-chance scoring opportunity.
Exeter-Milligan finished the night with 20 rebounds on the offensive glass, highlighted by Jansky’s six offensive boards while Turrubiates grabbed four and Kanode and Krupicka both notched three.
Jansky’s 11 total boards led the team, but Turrubiates hauled in eight rebounds for the T-Wolves, Kurpicka added six and Kanode pulled down five.
Exeter-Milligan failed to make a 3-pointer all night, finishing 0-for-5 from downtown, but it didn’t need to have the long-range game clicking to reel off its fourth straight win. Thanks to the success on the offensive glass, the Timberwolves uncorked 67 shot attempts and drilled 27 of them, connecting at a 40 percent clip.
Turrubiates added 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting for Exeter-Milligan to join Jansky in double figures, while Olsen notched eight points and buried four of her 10 shot attempts. Kanode and Krupicka each racked up six points, Luzum scored four points and Malorie Staskal added two to round out the T-Wolves’ scoring outburst.
Otte failed to score in the second half, but her nine points over the first 16 minutes still marked the Nebraska Lutheran team high. Malchow and Rebecca Hueske each racked up eight points, while Sophia Helwig added five, Tenley Williamson notched three and Kay Hopfensperger, Marissa Endorf and Schoen all finished with two.
Exeter-Milligan also unofficially held a 31-23 edge in the turnover department as the Timberwolves won their fourth consecutive game after an 0-2 start. The Knights dropped to 1-4 on the year with the loss.
The Timberwolves return to the court Friday night when High Plains rolls into town. They will then host Friend on Tuesday in their final game before Christmas break.