Exeter-Milligan girls rout Nebraska Lutheran behind key third-quarter run

The Knights then reeled off the next six points to take the lead, but Turrubiates answered with a layup to knot the score at 11 heading into the second quarter.

Jansky opened the frame with a putback layup off an offensive board to give Exeter-Milligan a 13-11 lead with 7:31 to go until halftime. Jasmine Malchow answered back for the Knights, as the junior tied the game on a midrange jumper on the next Nebraska Lutheran possession.

Malchow then gave the Knights the lead on a layup with 6:18 to go until halftime, but Turrubiates answered with a bucket on the other end to tie the game at 15.

With 4:23 to go until halftime, Jansky split a pair of free throws as the T-Wolves regained the lead, and Olsen followed with a pair of buckets of her own to stretch the margin to 20-15 with 3:03 remaining in the half.

Jansky buried a shot off yet another offensive board to push the lead to seven with 2:45 left in the quarter and it appeared Exeter-Milligan might pull away, but Nebraska Lutheran bounced back with a trio of free throws to cut the deficit to four.

The two teams then traded multiple buckets in the final minute of the half as Exeter-Milligan went into the locker room with a 26-22 lead.