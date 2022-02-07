Exeter-Milligan girls handle Hampton

HAMPTON – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves put away the Hampton Hawks before their Friday night matchup hit the halfway point, as the visitors led 15-4 after eight minutes and outscored Hampton 23-6 in the second quarter.

A 38-10 halftime cushion was more than enough for the T-Wolves, who cruised to a 64-22 win and improved to 15-8 on the season.

Exeter-Milligan finished 27 of 55 (49%) from the floor and 6 of 12 from beyond the arc. Hampton shot just 9 of 41 (22%) and missed all four of their 3-point shots. Both teams went 4 of 6 at the foul line.

Cameran Janksy buried 8 of 13 shots from the floor, including a trey, as the senior racked up a game-high 17 points for Exeter-Milligan. Junior Jozie Kanode knocked down half of her 10 shots and poured in 12 points, while senior Emma Olsen added 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting as the Timberwolves placed three in double figures.

Sophomore Savana Krupicka canned two of her three tries from deep and notched eight points. Junior Jasmine Turrubiates tallied seven and sophomore Malorie Staskal added five. Junior Olivea Swanson scored three points and freshman Kierra Papik recorded two to round out Exeter-Milligan’s offensive explosion.