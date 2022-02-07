Exeter-Milligan girls handle Hampton

HAMPTON – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves put away the Hampton Hawks before their Friday night matchup hit the halfway point, as the visitors led 15-4 after eight minutes and outscored Hampton 23-6 in the second quarter.
A 38-10 halftime cushion was more than enough for the T-Wolves, who cruised to a 64-22 win and improved to 15-8 on the season.
Exeter-Milligan finished 27 of 55 (49%) from the floor and 6 of 12 from beyond the arc. Hampton shot just 9 of 41 (22%) and missed all four of their 3-point shots. Both teams went 4 of 6 at the foul line.
Cameran Janksy buried 8 of 13 shots from the floor, including a trey, as the senior racked up a game-high 17 points for Exeter-Milligan. Junior Jozie Kanode knocked down half of her 10 shots and poured in 12 points, while senior Emma Olsen added 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting as the Timberwolves placed three in double figures.
Sophomore Savana Krupicka canned two of her three tries from deep and notched eight points. Junior Jasmine Turrubiates tallied seven and sophomore Malorie Staskal added five. Junior Olivea Swanson scored three points and freshman Kierra Papik recorded two to round out Exeter-Milligan’s offensive explosion.
Zaya Stuart, Lillian Dose and Nevaeh Lukassen notched four points apiece to lead Hampton. Kylie Mersch, Shae Kingery, Brooke Lubke, Taylor Majerus and Jenna Hansen all added two points each for the Hawks.
The Timberwolves held a 32-23 edge on the glass, where Jansky and Olsen each pulled down a game-high eight rebounds. Turrubiates grabbed seven boards for Exeter-Milligan, while Stuart paced Hampton with seven rebounds.
Turrubiates dished out five assists for the T-Wolves, while Olsen notched four and Jansky and Kanode added three each. Exeter-Milligan finished with 16 assists for the game compared to seven for the Hawks.
Jansky and Turrubiates both swiped a game-high three steals. Dose and Gavin Gilmore led Hampton with two steals each.
Stuart blocked four of Hampton’s seven shots, while Olsen paced Exeter-Milligan with three rejections.