EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan girls trailed Hampton 18-16 at halftime Friday night but rallied in the second half to pull away for a 42-36 victory in girls CRC action.

The T-Wolves led 9-5 after eight minutes but saw their cushion vanish with a 13-7 Hampton run in the second quarter. However, the Hawks could not keep the momentum going. Exeter-Milligan outscored the visitors 15-10 in the third quarter and 11-8 in the final stanza to earn their fourth win of the year.

Jozie Kanode sparked E-M offensively, as the senior knocked down 5 of 15 shots and led all scorers with 16 points. Behind her, Malorie Staskal shot just 2 of 5 but went 7 of 8 at the foul line and added 11 points.

Savana Krupicka netted nine points, Olivea Swanson finished with four and Jasmine Turrubiates capped the T-Wolves’ scoring with two. E-M shot just 12 of 48 (25%) from the floor as a team and went 15 of 24 from the stripe.

Hampton finished 13 of 50 (26%) from the floor and made half of its 14 free throws. Nevaeh Lukassen netted a team-high 13 points on 6 of 10 shooting, while Lillian Dose followed with eight and Gavin Gilmore added seven.

Macy Miller and Taylor Majerus notched three points apiece and Brooke Lubke rounded out the scoring effort with two.

The Timberwolves won their second game in a row and improved to 4-16 on the season, while Hampton fell to 7-12.