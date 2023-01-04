Exeter-Milligan girls can’t keep pace with Griffins

EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan girls scored 30 combined points in the first and third quarters Tuesday night against Diller-Odell, but the Timberwolves could not keep pace in the second and fourth stanzas as the Griffins picked up a 61-42 win.

E-M only trailed 22-14 after eight minutes, but a 16-9 second-quarter run gave Diller-Odell a 15-point cushion at intermission. The T-Wolves trimmed the deficit to 11 with a 16-12 run in the third stanza but managed just three points over the final eight minutes as the Griffins pulled away down the stretch.

The Timberwolves had no answer for Diller-Odell sophomore Myleigh Weers, who canned four 3-pointers and knocked down 10 shots from the floor overall en route to a game-high 31 points. Weers also went 7 of 10 at the foul line.

E-M junior Savana Krupicka scored nine of her 11 points in the first half, while freshman Kiley Oldehoeft also netted 11 to tie for the team high. Jasmine Turrubiates and Malorie Staskal added seven points apiece, Jozie Kanode finished with four and Olivea Swanson rounded out the scoring with two.

The Griffins improved to 6-4 on the season, while the T-Wolves dropped to 1-10. Team and individual stats for both teams were not available.

Score by quarter

Diller-Odell 22 16 12 11 61

Exeter-Milligan 14 9 16 3 42