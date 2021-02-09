Exeter-Milligan gets win No. 20 at McCool Junction 45-35

MCCOOL JUNCTION-After the first quarter which was won by the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves 12-7, the Mustangs and Timberwolves would play out the rest of the game on pretty much even terms.

McCool Junction kept chipping away at the Exeter-Milligan lead getting as close as five points in the second half, then the D-2 No. 5 Timberwolves would stretch it back to seven to eight points and would eventually hold on for win No. 20 on the year by the final score of 45-35 in girls CRC hoops play.

Exeter-Milligan allowed the Mustangs to stay in the game as they were just 11 of 25 at the free throw line and that included 3 of 9 in the fourth quarter.

McCool Junction trailed 34-29 as the teams entered the final eight minutes, but four quick points from Jaiden Papik who tied for game-high honors with the Mustangs McKenna Yates with 16 points was the key to Timberwolves keeping the Mustangs from cutting the lead down any further.

The Timberwolves never let the lead slip below six points the remainder of the way after Papik’s quick start to the fourth quarter.

Also in double figures for Exeter-Milligan was Jozie Kanode with 10 points off the bench and all her scoring in the first half.