Exeter-Milligan gets first win of season at East Butler

BRAINARD – After opening the preseason in Class D2 at No. 7 in the Omaha World-Herald and No. 4 in the Lincoln Journal Star, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves picked up their first win Tuesday night in Brainard.

The Timberwolves came in at 0-2 and were looking to get some things going offensively. Behind a game-high 16 points from senior Cameran Jansky, they notched the 46-31 win in girls’ Crossroads Conference regular-season action.

After the first two quarters, the T-Wolves’ lead was just 16-12.

Exeter-Milligan posted 30 points in the second half with back-to-back 15 point quarters in the third and the fourth to eventually pull away for the win.

Along with Jansky’s 16, junior Jasmine Turrubiates tossed in nine points and Jozie Kanode added seven.

East Butler was in scoring by junior Katie Haney and senior Nicole Buresh as they both scored eight points. Ali Rigatuso and Madison DeWitt both added six for the Tigers.

East Butler was 4 of 11 at the charity stripe and EM was 8 of 17. Each team sank two 3-pointers in the game.