Exeter-Milligan gets 3-0 sweep over McCool Junction
Exeter-Milligan gets 3-0 sweep over McCool Junction

Mustangs struggle with communication and passing

Cameran Jansky, Exeter-Milligan volleyball

Exeter-Milligan junior Cameran Jansky (5) powers the attack through the McCool Junction block during the consolation game of the Crossroads Conference Tournament at York High School on Tuesday night. Jansky led the Timbwerwolves in the 3-0 sweep with 12 kills.

 Ken Kush/York News-Times

YORK-In two of the three games during the Crossroads Conference consolation game on Tuesday night, the McCool Junction Mustangs had control of both games.

Unfortunately for the Mustangs they were unable to hold leads of 13-8 and 15-9 in the first and third sets and the Class D2 No. 7 (according to the Omaha World-Herald) Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves took advantage with a 3-0 sweep at York High School.

McCool Junction struggled with mistakes at key times during the match that sapped any momentum they were building.

Exeter-Milligan 19-8 won the first set 26-24 and in the second had no problems as they pulled away for the 25-12 win.

McCool Junction head coach Dave Stahr and his assistant Melanie Baxa had a strong message for the McCool Junction girls as they went to the third set and the Mustangs played inspired as they were digging up everything and in firm control.

Exeter-Milligan used a 14-8 run to tie the set at 23-23 and eventually behind a kill from junior Cameran Jansky who led the team with 12 kills and junior setter Emma Olsen with a perfectly placed tip off the set the Timberwolves took the third set 27-25.

Exeter-Milligan, as they did last night in the 3-2 loss to the Cross County Cougars never stopped attacking and in the win slammed 41 kills to the Mustangs 26.

Along with Jansky, Cammie Harrison added 10, Jaiden Papik finished with seven kills and five ace serves while Daisy Kanode and Olsen each added four kills.

Jaiden Papik, Exeter-Milligan

Timberwolves senior Jaiden Papik led the Timberwolves from the service line on Tuesday night with five of the Exeter-Milligan team’s 13 ace serves.

The Timberwolves served up 13 aces as along with Paik’s five, Harrison added three.

McCool Junction was led on offense by senior Olivia Johnson with 11 kills and senior Ashley Schulz chipped in with eight.

The Mustangs had six aces (Johnson 3) and one block by Maegan Pinneo.

Both teams will open subdistrict action on Monday, October 26.

