Exeter-Milligan gets 3-0 sweep over McCool Junction

YORK-In two of the three games during the Crossroads Conference consolation game on Tuesday night, the McCool Junction Mustangs had control of both games.

Unfortunately for the Mustangs they were unable to hold leads of 13-8 and 15-9 in the first and third sets and the Class D2 No. 7 (according to the Omaha World-Herald) Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves took advantage with a 3-0 sweep at York High School.

McCool Junction struggled with mistakes at key times during the match that sapped any momentum they were building.

Exeter-Milligan 19-8 won the first set 26-24 and in the second had no problems as they pulled away for the 25-12 win.

McCool Junction head coach Dave Stahr and his assistant Melanie Baxa had a strong message for the McCool Junction girls as they went to the third set and the Mustangs played inspired as they were digging up everything and in firm control.

Exeter-Milligan used a 14-8 run to tie the set at 23-23 and eventually behind a kill from junior Cameran Jansky who led the team with 12 kills and junior setter Emma Olsen with a perfectly placed tip off the set the Timberwolves took the third set 27-25.