Exeter-Milligan-Friend Trap Team finds success

EXETER- The Exeter-Milligan-Friend trap team had another successful year.
This year, 44 students comprised the team which is divided into juniors which included ages 12 through the eighth grade and seniors (ninth through the 12th grade). They competed with around 160 other shooters every Saturday morning at Crooked Creek club near Aurora.
This year the team included 24 juniors and 20 seniors. Each Saturday the seniors would shoot 50 clays to start the day at the 16-yard line followed by the juniors who shot 50.
In the afternoon, each senior would shoot handicaps, shooting at the line which was half the distance of their score in the first round (i.e. if they shot a 46-out-of-50 in the first round they would be at the 23-yard line for handicap).
The participants pay no registration fees on the Exeter-Milligan-Friend squad because each member raised funds selling raffle tickets for a gun. Coach Justin Harre was encouraged to see more team members, “We had quite a few new shooters from Friend this year.
“The support from all the communities was amazing this year. We can’t thank them enough as this helps to fully fund the kids’ trap team.”
Harre, along with additional coaches Travis Combs, Shane Bristol and Jeff Combs keep busy observing the team and monitoring their shooting during practices and at the meets. They spend the entire day outside no matter what the weather and with the season starting in mid-March there always seems to be snow and rain for those Saturday mornings
Part of the conference fundraiser goes to fund scholarships and this year EMF team member Jaiden Papik received a $500 scholarship from the Central Nebraska Trapshooting Conference.
At the end of the conference season, awards were passed out with Cori Combs as team captain of the first female team and Kynli Combs also a first-team female. Kaeden Bristol was on the third team for senior males.
Receiving junior team honors were male first-team members Kain Combs, Cohen Harre, Aidan Vavra, Mikey Bartu, Carver Kanode. Tucker Simms was a third-team junior male.
The season culminated with the team participating in the 51st Annual Cornhusker National Junior/Senior High School Shoot sponsored by the Nebraska Game and Parks and held in Doniphan each year in May. Over 2400 students participated this year.
The junior team of Combs, Bartu, Vavra, Simms, and Harre won second place overall in the junior division. Individually, Combs placed seventh and Bartu finished 16th in the state.
In the senior division, Cori Combs won runner-up for high female handicap.
Harre added, “We had another fun year with a great group of kids and parents. We had so many great coaches and parents that it really showed with the kids and how much they improved throughout the year. Trap shooting is an individual sport as well as a team sport so the participants learn that their team is dependent on them to be there.”