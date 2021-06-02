Exeter-Milligan-Friend Trap Team finds success

EXETER- The Exeter-Milligan-Friend trap team had another successful year.

This year, 44 students comprised the team which is divided into juniors which included ages 12 through the eighth grade and seniors (ninth through the 12th grade). They competed with around 160 other shooters every Saturday morning at Crooked Creek club near Aurora.

This year the team included 24 juniors and 20 seniors. Each Saturday the seniors would shoot 50 clays to start the day at the 16-yard line followed by the juniors who shot 50.

In the afternoon, each senior would shoot handicaps, shooting at the line which was half the distance of their score in the first round (i.e. if they shot a 46-out-of-50 in the first round they would be at the 23-yard line for handicap).

The participants pay no registration fees on the Exeter-Milligan-Friend squad because each member raised funds selling raffle tickets for a gun. Coach Justin Harre was encouraged to see more team members, “We had quite a few new shooters from Friend this year.

“The support from all the communities was amazing this year. We can’t thank them enough as this helps to fully fund the kids’ trap team.”