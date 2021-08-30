Exeter-Milligan/Friend lays waste to Conestoga on the gridiron

MURRAY – The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats exploded out of the gates in the season opener, using a 44-point first half outburst to bury the Conestoga Cougars on the road. The Bobcats racked up nearly 500 total yards while holding the Cougars under 50 offensive yards in a 54-6 shellacking.

EMF’s rushing attack gashed Conestoga all night, as the Bobcats finished with 403 yards on 60 carries. Breckan Schluter led the way with 200 yards and two scores on 16 carries, while Christian Weber ran seven times for 44 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Six different Bobcats finished with at least 20 rushing yards, including JB Drake, who finished with 21 and a touchdown on seven carries.

EMF only passed four times, but three different players combined to complete all four passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Three of those passes went to Chase Svehla, who turned them into 84 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Peyton Pribyl led the Bobcats with 5½ tackles, as EMF stymied the Conestoga offense for four quarters. The Cougars finished with just 40 offensive yards, including minus-2 passing yards.