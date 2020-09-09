Exeter-Milligan/ Friend dominates East Butler

DWIGHT – Just 51 seconds into the Friday night matchup between the visiting Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats and the East Butler Tigers, the Bobcats had bolted to an 8-0 lead.
That trend continued the remainder of the night as EM/F improved to 2-0 on the season with a 50-12 win in Dwight in Class D-1 prep gridiron action.
In the 30-0 first-half run, quarterback Christian Weber threw a pair of scoring passes, one to Jackson Beethe covering 51 yards and another to Keagan Newsome for 7.
Freshman back Breckan Schluter had two of his three scores on the night as the first covered 9 yards and the second 2. He would later punch one in on a 3-yard run.
Weber added a third scoring strike to Beethe, his second for 3 yards, and also ran one in from 1-yard out.
Both of the Tigers’ scores were credited to Collin Bouc on runs of 33 and 11 yards.
The Bobcats rolled up 323 yards of total offense with Schluter’s 91 yards leading the ground game, which netted 172. Weber was 10 of 15 for 151 yards and the three scoring tosses.
East Butler (0-2) netted 21 yards in the passing game and 134 rushing with Trevin Brecka leading the way with 58 yards on 15 carries and Bouc finishing with 56 yards on six rush attempts.
The Bobcats’ defense forced three turnovers, two fumbles and one interception. Peyton Pribyl was credited with the pick.
Weber and Schluter shared the top number in the tackle stats with 8.5, while Newsome had 6.5 and Pribyl 4.5.
The Bobcats will be at Shelby-Rising City on Friday night for D-1 action.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend (2-0) 8 22 6 14 – 50
East Butler (0-2) 0 0 12 0 – 12
