Exeter-Milligan fends off late High Plains rally

POLK – A 12-4 second-quarter run gave Exeter-Milligan the momentum heading into halftime, but High Plains answered back with a 15-13 run to make it a six-point game entering the final eight minutes. The Storm then outscored the T-Wolves 12-9 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the early hole in a 40-37 loss.

High Plains finished 15 of 45 from the floor, led by freshman Chase Owens’ 11 points on 4 of 8 shooting. Brodey Spurling notched nine points and Ayden Hans added eight, while Haden Helgoth (4), Carter Urkoski (3) and Mario Lesiak (2) rounded out the scoring.

The Storm hit on just one of six chances at the foul line and grabbed 28 rebounds in the loss.

Team and individual stats for Exeter-Milligan were not available.