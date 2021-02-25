Exeter-Milligan earns home court, crowd and home cooking

EXETER-The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves are going to rely on their athletic skills to earn a Class D2 State berth when they face Nebraska Christian tonight, but being at home and getting to host can’t hurt.

The Timberwolves (22-4) come in as the No. 6 rated team in the Omaha World-Herald and Nebraska Christian is 13-9 and unrated.

Exeter-Milligan head coach Jackson Krejci said that the Nebraska Christian Eagles quickness at both ends of the court will give the Timberwolves plenty to think about.

“Their quickness on both ends of the court will provide challenges. They are active defenders that anticipate passes well,” said Krejci. “They move well on offense so we know we will have to be at our best on defense. They are a well-coached team that does well in their system.”

Krejci said that the Eagles are a very athletic team and the offense starts with their post player.

“On offense it starts with their post, Molly Griess. She has a variety of moves inside and can step out and hit the three pointer,” Krejci explained. “Tabitha Seip runs the point guard, and does a great job pushing the ball. Overall they are very athletic. On defense they will throw a variety of looks at us and they play them all very well.”