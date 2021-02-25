Exeter-Milligan earns home court, crowd and home cooking

EXETER-The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves are going to rely on their athletic skills to earn a Class D2 State berth when they face Nebraska Christian tonight, but being at home and getting to host can’t hurt.
The Timberwolves (22-4) come in as the No. 6 rated team in the Omaha World-Herald and Nebraska Christian is 13-9 and unrated.
Exeter-Milligan head coach Jackson Krejci said that the Nebraska Christian Eagles quickness at both ends of the court will give the Timberwolves plenty to think about.
“Their quickness on both ends of the court will provide challenges. They are active defenders that anticipate passes well,” said Krejci. “They move well on offense so we know we will have to be at our best on defense. They are a well-coached team that does well in their system.”
Krejci said that the Eagles are a very athletic team and the offense starts with their post player.
“On offense it starts with their post, Molly Griess. She has a variety of moves inside and can step out and hit the three pointer,” Krejci explained. “Tabitha Seip runs the point guard, and does a great job pushing the ball. Overall they are very athletic. On defense they will throw a variety of looks at us and they play them all very well.”
Exeter-Milligan is led in scoring by junior guard Cameran Jansky at 10.5 points per game and 5.2 rebounds.
Second in scoring is senior Jaiden Papik at 9.2 points and she is second in 3-pointers with nine
on the year. Junior post Emma Olsen is averaging 8.5 per game and has shown the ability to step out and hit the three-pointer.
Jansky leads the team with 17 treys. Papik and Jansky lead the team on defense with a combined 172 steals on the year. Papik has also dished out 71 assists to lead the Timberwolves.
The teams leading rebounder is sophomore Jasmine Turrubiates at 5.3 per game.
Krejci said that the girls will have to be at their best to get past Nebraska Christian.
“We've been very happy how our girls have bought in throughout the year. Nebraska Christian is a solid team and the girls know they will have to bring their best effort to date,” Krejci said. “Playing at home for a district final is definitely a plus. We're hoping we can get a good crowd that will help energize the girls.”
Nebraska Christian defeated Osceola 46-33 in the subdistrict final while Exeter-Milligan doubled up Parkview Christian 56-28.
The Timberwolves were last at state in 2018 when they finished third in Class D2. The Exeter-Milligan girls’ only state basketball championship came in 2004 when they defeated Elm Creek in the Class D1 state title game.