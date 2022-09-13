Exeter-Milligan drops MUDECAS opener

BEATRICE – On the opening day of the MUDECAS volleyball tournament, Exeter-Milligan took on Falls City Sacred Heart in a rematch of the opening round of the state tournament last fall. The Timberwolves put up a solid showing, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Irish from picking up a 25-16, 25-18 sweep.

Malorie Staskal hammered seven kills to pace E-M, while Savana Krupicka and Kaydence Haase added three apiece. Lily Jeffries and Kiley Oldehoeft each had one kill as the T-Wolves finished with 15 winners for the match.

At the service line, senior Jozie Kanode crushed Exeter-Milligan’s lone ace, while Staskal paced the team’s effort at net with a pair of solo blocks and Krupicka and Oldehoeft combined for a third rejection.

Kanode recorded a team-high 12 digs and Jeffries tallied all 13 of the T-Wolves’ assists.

Exeter-Milligan returned to the court Tuesday for the second day of the tournament. They took on the Freeman Falcons at 4:30 p.m.