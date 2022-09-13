 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Grand Central Foods Sports

Exeter-Milligan drops MUDECAS opener

  • 0

BEATRICE – On the opening day of the MUDECAS volleyball tournament, Exeter-Milligan took on Falls City Sacred Heart in a rematch of the opening round of the state tournament last fall. The Timberwolves put up a solid showing, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Irish from picking up a 25-16, 25-18 sweep.

Malorie Staskal hammered seven kills to pace E-M, while Savana Krupicka and Kaydence Haase added three apiece. Lily Jeffries and Kiley Oldehoeft each had one kill as the T-Wolves finished with 15 winners for the match.

At the service line, senior Jozie Kanode crushed Exeter-Milligan’s lone ace, while Staskal paced the team’s effort at net with a pair of solo blocks and Krupicka and Oldehoeft combined for a third rejection.

Kanode recorded a team-high 12 digs and Jeffries tallied all 13 of the T-Wolves’ assists.

People are also reading…

Exeter-Milligan returned to the court Tuesday for the second day of the tournament. They took on the Freeman Falcons at 4:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Rapid reaction: Amie Just, Luke Mullin on Mickey Joseph's news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News