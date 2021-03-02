Exeter-Milligan confident headed to D2 state basketball

LINCOLN-The eight teams in the Class D2 State Basketball field all have one thing in common and that is they are all planning on playing basketball through Saturday in Lincoln right up to the finals at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.
One of the top first round matchups features the No. 5 seed Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves with a record of 23-4 going up against the No. 4 seed Mullen Broncos who have lost twice in 26 games.
Mullen is the ranked as the No. 5 team in the Omaha World-Herald D2 ratings while the Timberwolves sit in the No. 6 spot.
The Timberwolves breezed through their subdistricts with two easy wins and on Friday night they earned their Class D2 state ticket with an impressive win over the Nebraska Christian Eagles, who Exeter-Milligan head coach Jackson Krejci said is much like the Mullen Broncos.
“They are very similar to Nebraska Christian as they have athletes at all five positions and they will look to push the tempo as well as press,” said Krejci. “On offense it starts with Samantha Moore. She is a 6'0 guard that can do it all. She's a great shooter that can shoot from deep and finish well around the basket. She also has great court sense as she can create and find her teammates well. That will be key for us to limit her opportunities.”
Moore comes into Wednesday’s 1:30 p.m. game at Lincoln North Star averaging 17 points per game. She is also a distributor of the basketball as she has 137 assists on the season which is a 5.26 average per game.
Junior guard Taylor Svoboda is averaging 11.3 points a contest and she is pulling down 3.6 rebounds. At the center position is 6-0 senior Brooke McCully who puts up six points per game leads the team on the glass with 5.2 rebounds.
The Broncos defense has created a lot of issues for their opponents with their press and Krejci said that taking care of the basketball will be one of the keys for his team.
“They run a great man to man defense and will show a press similar to Nebraska Christian's. We know that it will be important to value the ball and try to score off their press,” Krejci explained. “If we can execute our half court offensive game plan I think we'll get some great looks.”
Along with her scoring and assists, Moore has 123 steals on the year.
The Timberwolves are very balanced with three players averaging from 9 to 11 points per game.
The offense starts with junior Cameran Jansky who leads the scoring at 10.7 per game and she is also active on the glass as she pulls down 5.2 rebounds to lead the team.
Senior guard Jaiden Papik can wreak havoc on opposing offense with her quickness as she has 91 steals and scores nine points per game.
In the middle of the offense, 5-foot 10 inch Emma Olsen averages 8.6 points and right at five rebounds.
Two of Exeter-Milligan’s losses have come to Class D1 state qualifier BDS, but the Timberwolves also picked up a huge confidence building win against the Eagles in the third place game of the Crossroads Conference Tournament.
Mullen’s two losses have come to Maywood who is in the D2 field and Valentine.
Along with valuing the basketball, Krejci said two other keys for his team will be controlling the transition game and rebounding on both ends of the floor.
“The girls had a great win last Friday and we believe we have some momentum and confidence going into this week. Friday was proof that our girls can match up with some solid teams,” Krejci said. “We have to continue to be aggressive on both ends of the court and play solid defense. Mental toughness and focus will also play a big part for the week. The girls are excited for this opportunity.”