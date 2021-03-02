Exeter-Milligan confident headed to D2 state basketball

LINCOLN-The eight teams in the Class D2 State Basketball field all have one thing in common and that is they are all planning on playing basketball through Saturday in Lincoln right up to the finals at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.

One of the top first round matchups features the No. 5 seed Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves with a record of 23-4 going up against the No. 4 seed Mullen Broncos who have lost twice in 26 games.

Mullen is the ranked as the No. 5 team in the Omaha World-Herald D2 ratings while the Timberwolves sit in the No. 6 spot.

The Timberwolves breezed through their subdistricts with two easy wins and on Friday night they earned their Class D2 state ticket with an impressive win over the Nebraska Christian Eagles, who Exeter-Milligan head coach Jackson Krejci said is much like the Mullen Broncos.

“They are very similar to Nebraska Christian as they have athletes at all five positions and they will look to push the tempo as well as press,” said Krejci. “On offense it starts with Samantha Moore. She is a 6'0 guard that can do it all. She's a great shooter that can shoot from deep and finish well around the basket. She also has great court sense as she can create and find her teammates well. That will be key for us to limit her opportunities.”