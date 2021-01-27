Exeter-Milligan can’t hold halftime lead as East Butler rolls into CRC quarterfinals

OSCEOLA — Rewind to Dec. 8, 2020. The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves boys basketball team traveled to Brainard to take on the East Butler Tigers in an early-season Crossroads Conference matchup. Behind 28 points from Alex Pierce, 18 from Collin Bouc and 15 from Josh Malina, East Butler rolled to a 68-56 win that night.
Fast forward to Wednesday, and the two teams met again, this time in the CRC tournament in Osceola. The Timberwolves brought a better fight than they did in the December contest, but it still wasn’t enough to get a win.
This time around, Pierce scored 15 points while Malina added 13 to help East Butler erase a 29-19 halftime deficit to advance to the CRC quarterfinals with a 51-45 come-from-behind win over Exeter-Milligan.
The No. 8 seed Tigers will play No. 1 Cross County at 5 p.m. on Thursday in Hampton. Cross County (13-2) will enter that game rated Class C-2 No. 3 in the Omaha World-Herald and boasts one of the top players in the York News-Times’ coverage area in Cory Hollinger, and athletic 6-foot-6 junior who’s nearly averaging a double-double.
Another of the area’s best players is 6-3 Exeter-Milligan senior Jackson Beethe, who came into Wednesday averaging a double-double with 23.5 points and 10.5 rebounds. He scored a game-high 21 points in the loss.
Beethe was a problem for East Butler in the first half. He scored 19 of his team’s 29 points and did most of his damage near the hoop, but also showed his range with two corner 3s, too.
But East Butler’s 2-3 zone defense tightened in the second half and closed off the passing lanes into the post that were open in the first. The Tigers went into halftime trailing 29-19 but owned the third, outscoring the Timberwolves 15-4 while holding Beethe scoreless. East Butler got eight points in the third from Malina as the Tigers led 36-33 heading into the fourth.
Exeter-Milligan tied the game at 38-all with 4:45 left off Beethe’s lone bucket in the fourth, but East Butler ended the game on a 13-7 run that included a 3 from both Bouc and Dillon DeWitt.
East Butler sealed the game at the free-throw line, going 5-of-6. Pierce was 3-of-4 while Malina went 2-of-2.
Exeter-Milligan (4-13) 16 13 4 12 — 45
East Butler (9-6) 10 11 15 15 — 51
Exeter-Milligan scoring: Jackson Beethe 21, Peyton Pribyl 7, Marcus Krupicka 7, Kole Svec 6, Tyler Due 4.
East Butler scoring: Josh Malina 13, Alex Pierce 15, Carson Borgman 3, Malcolm Maxwell 5, Collin Bouc 9, Dillon DeWitt 6.