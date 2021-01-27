Exeter-Milligan can’t hold halftime lead as East Butler rolls into CRC quarterfinals

OSCEOLA — Rewind to Dec. 8, 2020. The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves boys basketball team traveled to Brainard to take on the East Butler Tigers in an early-season Crossroads Conference matchup. Behind 28 points from Alex Pierce, 18 from Collin Bouc and 15 from Josh Malina, East Butler rolled to a 68-56 win that night.

Fast forward to Wednesday, and the two teams met again, this time in the CRC tournament in Osceola. The Timberwolves brought a better fight than they did in the December contest, but it still wasn’t enough to get a win.

This time around, Pierce scored 15 points while Malina added 13 to help East Butler erase a 29-19 halftime deficit to advance to the CRC quarterfinals with a 51-45 come-from-behind win over Exeter-Milligan.

The No. 8 seed Tigers will play No. 1 Cross County at 5 p.m. on Thursday in Hampton. Cross County (13-2) will enter that game rated Class C-2 No. 3 in the Omaha World-Herald and boasts one of the top players in the York News-Times’ coverage area in Cory Hollinger, and athletic 6-foot-6 junior who’s nearly averaging a double-double.

Another of the area’s best players is 6-3 Exeter-Milligan senior Jackson Beethe, who came into Wednesday averaging a double-double with 23.5 points and 10.5 rebounds. He scored a game-high 21 points in the loss.