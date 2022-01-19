Exeter-Milligan boys use late run to escape Meridian

DAYKIN – The Meridian Mustang boys jumped to an 11-5 lead after the first quarter and the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves spent the rest of the game trying to catch them.

Meridian led 30-21 as the teams went to the fourth quarter and that is when the Timberwolves offense came to life.

Exeter-Milligan outscored the host Mustangs 17-4 over the final eight minutes and went on to pick up the 38-34 victory in boys Crossroads Conference regular season play Tuesday night.

The T-Wolves got nine points each from Peyton Pribyl and Kole Svec while Marcus Krupicka chipped in with eight.

The biggest scoring discrepancy came at the free throw line where the Timberwolves were 19 of 30 and Meridian just 1 of 4.

Meridian was led in scoring by Brayden Rut and Jacob Dennis each with 12 points and Mario Escobar with six.

Exeter-Milligan (5-8) hosts BDS tonight and will take on No. 11 East Butler as the No. 7 seed Saturday night in the first round of the CRC Tournament at York College.

Exeter-Milligan (5-8) 5 6 10 17-38

Meridian (6-7) 11 6 13 4-34