Exeter-Milligan boys’ rally falls short in loss to Giltner

EXETER – The visiting Giltner Hornets took a slim 11-10 lead over Exeter-Milligan before padding their cushion with a 16-8 run in the second quarter.

Trailing 37-25 with eight minutes remaining, the T-Wolves rallied in the fourth quarter with a 15-8 run, but it wasn’t quite enough to come back for a win as the Hornets held on 45-40.

Andrew Vavra and Marcus Krupicka paced Exeter-Milligan with 11 points apiece, followed by Aidan Vavra with six. Carter Milton, Draven Payne and Tyler Due rounded out the scoring with four points each.

Phillip Kreutz poured in a game-high 21 points for Giltner.