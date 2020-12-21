Exeter-Milligan boys earn first win of the season

POLK – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season on Friday night, 48-21, on the road at High Plains.

Exeter-Milligan was led offensively by Jackson Beethe, who scored a game-high 18 points while his teammates, Kole Svec and Peyton Pribyl, added 12 and nine, respectively.

While Beethe and Svec did damage offensively, the Timberwolves got an all-around solid performance on the defensive end as they held High Plains to single-digit scoring in all four quarters. Not one High Plains player scored more than four points in the game. Gavin Morris and Trevor Carlstrom each had four for the host Storm.

Exeter-Milligan led 6-4 at the end of the first stanza, but outscored High Plains 20-7 in the second to take a 26-11 edge into halftime.

The Timberwolves did well at the free-throw line, making 10-of-15.

Exeter-Milligan will try to stay in the win column on Tuesday when it travels to Friend for a date with the Bulldogs (3-2).

High Plains (0-4) will head to Shelby to play the Shelby-Rising City Huskies (1-4) on Tuesday.