Exeter-Milligan boys drop to 1-6 on the season

FRIEND – Jackson Beethe and the rest of the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves battled the Friend Bulldogs hard in the first quarter on Tuesday night, but a slow second period put the Timberwolves in a hole they never climbed out of.

Led by 19 points from Chase Svehla, a springy 6-foot-4 sophomore for head coach Brian Arp’s squad, Friend improved to 4-2 on the season with a 51-40 win at home over Exeter-Milligan on Tuesday night. The Timberwolves fall to 1-6 and will try to turn the season around at the Silver Lake Holiday Tournament in Roseland on Dec. 29-30.

Exeter-Milligan junior Jackson Beethe, the top scorer in the York News-Times’ coverage area, went off yet again, scoring 32 points. But he didn’t get much help from his teammates, who had a combined eight points.

After Friend took a slim one-point lead, 10-9, after the opening eight minutes, the Bulldogs’ defense, which featured a very aggressive half-court trap scheme, really put the clamps down on the Timberwolves’ young ball handlers. Friend held Exeter-Milligan to just four points in the second quarter.

While the Timberwolves were struggling to solve Arp’s traps, the Friend offense was getting in a groove. The Bulldogs rattled in 13 points in the second stanza, which helped them take a 23-13 lead into halftime.