 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Exeter-Milligan boys drop to 1-6 on the season
0 comments

Exeter-Milligan boys drop to 1-6 on the season

Beethe nets 32 in Friend, but gets no help in loss

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Exeter-Milligan senior Jackson Beethe

Exeter-Milligan senior Jackson Beethe scored 32 points against Friend on Tuesday night, but his team still lost, 51-40, to drop to 1-6 on the season. Beethe is shown here being guarded by Friend’s 6-foot-4 sophomore Chase Svehla (24), who scored 19.

 News-Times/Steve Marik

FRIEND – Jackson Beethe and the rest of the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves battled the Friend Bulldogs hard in the first quarter on Tuesday night, but a slow second period put the Timberwolves in a hole they never climbed out of.

Led by 19 points from Chase Svehla, a springy 6-foot-4 sophomore for head coach Brian Arp’s squad, Friend improved to 4-2 on the season with a 51-40 win at home over Exeter-Milligan on Tuesday night. The Timberwolves fall to 1-6 and will try to turn the season around at the Silver Lake Holiday Tournament in Roseland on Dec. 29-30.

Exeter-Milligan junior Jackson Beethe, the top scorer in the York News-Times’ coverage area, went off yet again, scoring 32 points. But he didn’t get much help from his teammates, who had a combined eight points.

After Friend took a slim one-point lead, 10-9, after the opening eight minutes, the Bulldogs’ defense, which featured a very aggressive half-court trap scheme, really put the clamps down on the Timberwolves’ young ball handlers. Friend held Exeter-Milligan to just four points in the second quarter.

While the Timberwolves were struggling to solve Arp’s traps, the Friend offense was getting in a groove. The Bulldogs rattled in 13 points in the second stanza, which helped them take a 23-13 lead into halftime.

Head coach Dean Filipi’s team did a better job in the scoring department in the second half, scoring in double figures in both the third and fourth quarters, but Friend never let up enough for it to make a difference.

Exeter-Milligan (1-6) 9 4 10 17 – 40

At Friend (4-2) 10 13 16 12 – 51

Exeter-Milligan scoring: Jackson Beethe 32, Kole Svec 5, Daysan Staskal 2, Draven Payne 1.

Friend scoring: Chase Svehla 19, JB Drake 14, Breckan Schluter 7, Cooper Girmus 6, Christian Weber 3, Deven Collier 1, Keagan Newsome 1.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News