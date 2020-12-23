Exeter-Milligan boys drop to 1-6 on the season

FRIEND – Jackson Beethe and the rest of the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves battled the Friend Bulldogs hard in the first quarter on Tuesday night, but a slow second period put the Timberwolves in a hole they never climbed out of.
Led by 19 points from Chase Svehla, a springy 6-foot-4 sophomore for head coach Brian Arp’s squad, Friend improved to 4-2 on the season with a 51-40 win at home over Exeter-Milligan on Tuesday night. The Timberwolves fall to 1-6 and will try to turn the season around at the Silver Lake Holiday Tournament in Roseland on Dec. 29-30.
Exeter-Milligan junior Jackson Beethe, the top scorer in the York News-Times’ coverage area, went off yet again, scoring 32 points. But he didn’t get much help from his teammates, who had a combined eight points.
After Friend took a slim one-point lead, 10-9, after the opening eight minutes, the Bulldogs’ defense, which featured a very aggressive half-court trap scheme, really put the clamps down on the Timberwolves’ young ball handlers. Friend held Exeter-Milligan to just four points in the second quarter.
While the Timberwolves were struggling to solve Arp’s traps, the Friend offense was getting in a groove. The Bulldogs rattled in 13 points in the second stanza, which helped them take a 23-13 lead into halftime.
Head coach Dean Filipi’s team did a better job in the scoring department in the second half, scoring in double figures in both the third and fourth quarters, but Friend never let up enough for it to make a difference.