Exeter-Milligan boys cap regular season with 64-37 win

EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves won all four quarters Friday night and ended the regular season with a 64-37 win over the Dorchester Longhorns in boys CRC hoops.

The win gave the Timberwolves a record of 11-11 as they head to Davenport tonight for the Class D2-2 subdistrict where they will face the Friend Bulldogs (15-8) at 7 p.m.

The other teams include host Bruning/Davenport/Shickley (BDS) and Meridian and Dorchester. Those two played Monday night to see who would face BDS in the first game on Tuesday.

Exeter-Milligan led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter last week and pushed the lead to double digits with a 12-5 run in the second and took a 27-5 lead to the locker room at the break.

A 37-22 second half scoring advantage secured the team’s 11th win of the year.

Marcus Krupicka led the Timberwolves in scoring with 21 while Draven Payne added 12. The Timberwolves went just 4 of 17 at the free throw line as the two teams combined to hit just 6 of 29 from the 15-foot freebie stripe.

Longhorn scoring was led by Garrett Nohavec with 10. Blake Hansen added nine. Owen Real and Garrett Tachovsky finished with eight points each.

Dorchester (3-17) 10 5 13 9-37

Exeter-Milligan (11-11) 15 12 17 20-64