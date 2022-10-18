Exeter-Milligan and Meridian still battling

YORK – The No. 5 seed Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves and the No. 3 Meridian Mustangs were locked in an intense battle at the York City Auditorium as they played for third place and momentum heading into next week’s subdistrcts.

Exeter-Milligan had won the first set 25-16 and Meridian avoided going down 2-0 with a comeback second set win of 26-24.

Meridian, the No. 5 rated team in D-1, took the third set 25-16 and took a 2-1 lead.

The Mustangs opened some breathing room in the fourth set and pulled away for the 25-12 win as they improved to 24-4.

Exeter-Milligan drilled 17 kills in the opening set as they led nearly wire to wire with seven kills from freshman Kaydence Haase and four from junior Savana Krupicka. Malorie Staskal added three to the collection. The three combined to finish the match with 38 kills between them as Haase had 16, Krupicka 14 and Staskal had eight. EM had a total of 42 in the match.

Meridian had 26 kills with junior Jaala Stewart the team leader with 10.

The Timberwolves (19-10) went up 22-20 in the second set but Meridian refused to fold and they were able to come back for the 26-24 win.

The Mustangs had just 16 kills through the first two sets to 26 for EM.

Both teams were also doing well in the service game as the Timberwolves finished with nine aces (Jozie Kanode 4) and Meridian was charted with 11 serve winners and they were paced by Kylie Pribyl with five.

The Mustangs had three blocks and EM recorded just one