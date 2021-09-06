Exeter-Milligan and Friend gang up on East Butler in football

FRIEND – The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats led 22-12 at the half but the East Butler Tigers closed the gap in the third quarter to 22-20 on a Lane Bohac-to-Brayden-Brecka pass that covered 30 yards.

The Bobcats picked up an insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter when Christian Weber hit Cooper Girmus on a 23-yard strike to ensure the 30-20 win Friday night.

The East Butler air game stressed the Bobcat defense all night long as Bohac was 11 of 18 passing and two scores, while Trevin Brecka connected on 7 of 15 for 62 yards and one touchdown.

EMF countered with a strong running attack that amassed 183 yards and also picked up 153 yards through the air for a balanced overall offense of 336 yards.

Weber opened the scoring in the first quarter on an 18-yard run and after a Brayden to Trevin Brecka hook-up of 28 yards, Weber hit Chase Svehla on a 26-yard strike to make it 16-6 at the quarter.

A Breckan Schluter run covering 37 yards was the only scoring of the second quarter. Schluter led the ground game for the Bobcats with 115 yards on 23 carries.

EMF finished with 18 first downs to 12 for the Tigers. East Butler’s ground attack was shut down as the Bobcats held them to less than 2 yards per carry in the win.