Exeter-Milligan advances to ‘B’ Division semifinals with win over Sterling

BEATRICE – The Exeter-Milligan boys basketball team evened their season record at 6-6 on Tuesday night with a first round win at the MUDECAS Tournament over the Sterling Jets.

The Timberwolves advance to the ‘B’ Division semifinals as the No. 4 seed and will take on the No. 1 seed Pawnee City Indians.

Exeter-Milligan got out to a quick start as they opened a 14-7 lead at the end of the first eight minutes and despite being outscored 14-12 in the second quarter took a 26-21 lead to the locker room at the break.

The Timberwolves continued to stretch out their lead as they won the third quarter 16-11 and led by double digits head to the final quarter.

EM was led in scoring by Marcus Krupicka with 20 points while Tyler Due added 14 and Andrew Vavra six.

The Jets were paced by game-high scorer Carson McAuliff with 22 and that included 8 of 13 at the free throw line. Trenton Peery added eight points.

Pawnee City advanced to meet the Timberwolves with a 57-29 win over Meridian.

Sterling (5-7) 7 14 11 4-36

Exeter-Milligan (6-6) 14 12 16 8-50