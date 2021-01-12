Exeter-Milligan a little shaky in 33-24 win over Freeman

BEATRICE-The 2021 MUDECAS Basketball Tournament got underway on Monday with Division A girls’ games being played at the Beatrice Auditorium and Division B games held across the street at the Beatrice Middle School.

The No. 1 seed Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves had a shaky first half, but came back with a 7-0 run in the third quarter and went on to post the 33-24 win over the No. 8 seed Freeman Falcons in A division action.

Freeman (7-5) trailed after the first quarter 8-6, but used five points from Kaylee Bures and a three-pointer from Katy Mertens to open a 16-13 at the half.

Bures led all players in scoring with 10 points, while Mertens added for four for the Falcons. Bures’ scoring also included a pair of three-point goals.

Exeter-Milligan was able to get to the free throw line 22 times in the second half alone and they made 15, going 5 of 6 in the third quarter to re-take the lead at 20-16 through three quarters.

The Timberwolves, rated as the No. 4 team in Class D2 according to the Omaha World-Herald finished up the game 18 of 28 at the free throw line, compared to 7 of 12 for the Falcons.

Nine of Exeter-Milligan’s 13 fourth quarter points were free throws as Jasmine Turrubiates and Cameran Jansky had the only baskets.