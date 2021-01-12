 Skip to main content
Exeter-Milligan a little shaky in 33-24 win over Freeman
MUDECAS GIRLS BASKETBALL

Exeter-Milligan a little shaky in 33-24 win over Freeman

BEATRICE-The 2021 MUDECAS Basketball Tournament got underway on Monday with Division A girls’ games being played at the Beatrice Auditorium and Division B games held across the street at the Beatrice Middle School.

The No. 1 seed Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves had a shaky first half, but came back with a 7-0 run in the third quarter and went on to post the 33-24 win over the No. 8 seed Freeman Falcons in A division action.

Freeman (7-5) trailed after the first quarter 8-6, but used five points from Kaylee Bures and a three-pointer from Katy Mertens to open a 16-13 at the half.

Bures led all players in scoring with 10 points, while Mertens added for four for the Falcons. Bures’ scoring also included a pair of three-point goals.

Exeter-Milligan was able to get to the free throw line 22 times in the second half alone and they made 15, going 5 of 6 in the third quarter to re-take the lead at 20-16 through three quarters.

The Timberwolves, rated as the No. 4 team in Class D2 according to the Omaha World-Herald finished up the game 18 of 28 at the free throw line, compared to 7 of 12 for the Falcons.

Nine of Exeter-Milligan’s 13 fourth quarter points were free throws as Jasmine Turrubiates and Cameran Jansky had the only baskets.

Senior Jaiden Papik and Turrubiates led the No. 4 team with eight points each, while both Jansky and Emma Olsen put up seven points apiece.

Exeter-Milligan (13-0) will take on the Bruning/Davenport/Shickley Eagles at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the semifinals.

BDS, the No. 5 seed was a 43-35 winner over No. 4 seed Sterling.

In the other first round A Division games, No. 6 seed Johnson-Brock upset No. 3 seed Diller-Odell in double overtime 35-30, while the No. 2 seed Falls City Sacred Heart Irish made quick work of Meridian 63-22.

Freeman (7-5) 6 10 0 8-24

Exeter-Milligan (13-0) 8 5 7 13-33

