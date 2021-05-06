Everything I have learned about soccer

Since setting retirement temporarily aside this spring to help my shorthanded former colleagues at the News-Times, I have covered (read: lamely attempted to cover) quite a bit of high school soccer.
Truth is, in a month or so here lately my exposure to ‘futbal’ may well exceed the total of this newspaper sports guy’s previous exposure over a career of 30-plus years.
Their seasons are over now, but when they were in the heat of battle the York boys and girls were followed as faithfully as Ken and I could manage.
I have been with the Dukes at home several times and on the road to no less iconic and exotic soccer destinations as Aurora and Grand Island Northwest.
Here is what I have learned: 1. Games are two 40-minute halves with a 10-minute intermission wedged between; 2. Boys and girls alike scamper about pell-mell on a massive field (proper name ‘the pitch’ for no good reason I can think of) lustily kicking the ball into each other’s shins, ribs, ears and, occasionally, smack in the beak; 3. They push each other down a whole lot which always results in a yellow card warning … except the vast majority of the time when for some reason it doesn’t; 4. The game clock, actual examples of which seem rare everywhere but York, almost never stops. This serves nicely to keep everybody on schedule so we don’t miss supper and also to enhance the natural flow of the game; 5. It turns out soccer players (who knew?) intentionally – blatantly and unapologetically - kick the doggone ball out of bounds. Do it all the dang time. This tactic works directly against the aforementioned flow of the game, but who am I to judge. I could scarcely believe my eyes the first hundred or so times I saw this very thing happen, without consequences. Why do they do that I wonder?
Icing and the violating the blue line escape me, too, but the big mystery, the element of soccer that exceeds all others for puzzlement in my book, is ‘heading’ the ball. The inventors of this game deny players use of their own two good hands, yet not only permit but possibly even encourage, clubbing of the ball with the head? Really? Egads!
We need know nothing of soccer, do we, to see at a glance this heading business is sketchy at best. Tell me it doesn’t hurt and I promise to roll my eyes. I was born at night, but not last night.
This photo stands as Exhibit A. In this compressed moment we have the very real prospect of head-to-ball, both-heads-to-ball and starburst-inducing head-to-head impact. Indeed, cranial collision prospects lie everywhere in this image.
Heading is but one of several reasons I did not play soccer in high school. That Genoa Oriole soccer did not exist in ’67, or yet today for that matter, must be considered, too, I suppose. Soccer didn’t find its way across the pond ‘till after ’67, I bet.
Gentle teasing aside, one need not comprehend every subtle nuance of this odd game to admire and appreciate the athletes who play it. Aerobic endurance. Sprinter speed. Mental focus. Fancy footwork. Soccer players have it all.
Go Dukes. Good luck next year.