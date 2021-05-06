Everything I have learned about soccer

Here is what I have learned: 1. Games are two 40-minute halves with a 10-minute intermission wedged between; 2. Boys and girls alike scamper about pell-mell on a massive field (proper name ‘the pitch’ for no good reason I can think of) lustily kicking the ball into each other’s shins, ribs, ears and, occasionally, smack in the beak; 3. They push each other down a whole lot which always results in a yellow card warning … except the vast majority of the time when for some reason it doesn’t; 4. The game clock, actual examples of which seem rare everywhere but York, almost never stops. This serves nicely to keep everybody on schedule so we don’t miss supper and also to enhance the natural flow of the game; 5. It turns out soccer players (who knew?) intentionally – blatantly and unapologetically - kick the doggone ball out of bounds. Do it all the dang time. This tactic works directly against the aforementioned flow of the game, but who am I to judge. I could scarcely believe my eyes the first hundred or so times I saw this very thing happen, without consequences. Why do they do that I wonder?