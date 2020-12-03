Erwin takes over in OT to lead York to win over Ralston

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ralston went back up 59-57 on a drive and score from Josh Kiltzer, but that would be it offensively for the Rams as the Dukes would shut them down the remainder of the OT period.

York was able to hold the Rams to 2 of 9 shooting over the extra four minutes and they knocked down both outside jumpers and went 6 of 8 at the free throw line.

York was in the double-bonus early in the fourth quarter and used that to hold a substantial scoring advantage at the free throw line where they hit 24 of 35 to k=just 13 of 23 for the Ralston crew.

Ralston led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter and a Benjamin three-pointer at the end of the half had the score tied at 27-27/

Benjamin led the Dukes with 12 points, Chase Collingham who did most of his work in the paint added 11 and Erwin finished with 10.

The Dukes were 18 of 49 from the field, while Ralston hit just 21 of 56. Both teams combined to fire up 46 3-pointers with York and Ralston both hitting four each.

The Dukes held a slight advantage on the glass 37-36 and turned the ball over 11 times to 13 for the Rams.