Erwin takes over in OT to lead York to win over Ralston

YORK-The Ralston Rams tied the game at 54-54 in regulation on a baseline jumper from Cody Terkelsen with 11.2 seconds to play in the game.
Terkelsen a 6-foot 2 senior then gave the Rams a 57-54 lead when he drained a baseline 3-pointer.
That’s when York senior Jake Erwin who had been held to just four points took over as he scored six of the Dukes 10 extra period points leading York past Ralston 64-59 in non-conference action on Thursday night.
Ralston had opened a seven point fourth quarter lead, but sophomore Bryson Benjamin scored six of his team high 12 points to keep the Dukes in the game.
“We weren’t in very good shape at that point and all we wanted was to get some stops on defense and limit their scoring chances, said York head coach Scott Lamberty. “We wanted to do when we did to start the second half and that was get the ball back down in the blocks and maybe get a post up or a cut to the basket.”
“Bryson has really been coming on strong and he did a great job of getting to the line in the fourth quarter,” said Lamberty.
Senior Matt Haggadone also knocked down four free throws in the fourth quarter before he fouled out.
After Terkelsen drilled the trey to give Ralston a 57-54 lead, York responded with two free throws from Erwin to make it 57-56, then 6-foot 4 sophomore Austin Phinney tied the game at 57-57 on a free throw.
Ralston went back up 59-57 on a drive and score from Josh Kiltzer, but that would be it offensively for the Rams as the Dukes would shut them down the remainder of the OT period.
York was able to hold the Rams to 2 of 9 shooting over the extra four minutes and they knocked down both outside jumpers and went 6 of 8 at the free throw line.
York was in the double-bonus early in the fourth quarter and used that to hold a substantial scoring advantage at the free throw line where they hit 24 of 35 to k=just 13 of 23 for the Ralston crew.
Ralston led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter and a Benjamin three-pointer at the end of the half had the score tied at 27-27/
Benjamin led the Dukes with 12 points, Chase Collingham who did most of his work in the paint added 11 and Erwin finished with 10.
The Dukes were 18 of 49 from the field, while Ralston hit just 21 of 56. Both teams combined to fire up 46 3-pointers with York and Ralston both hitting four each.
The Dukes held a slight advantage on the glass 37-36 and turned the ball over 11 times to 13 for the Rams.
York (1-0) will not play until Saturday, December 12 when Lexington is in town. The Waverly game has been postponed due to the Vikings not having their first practice until this coming Monday.
“These next few days will be some of the most important practice days we have left,” Lamberty said. “After our game with Lexington we will be playing three games a week and won’t have time to work on the fundamentals and things we need to work on.”
Ralston (0-1) 14 13 10 17 5- 59
York (1-0) 9 18 8 19 10- 64
