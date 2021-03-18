Erwin selected first team Central Conference

YORK – The Adams Central Patriots were the only representative from the Central Conference at the Nebraska State Basketball Championships last week in Lincoln.

The Patriots (24-2) finished second in Class C-1 to the Auburn Bulldogs who topped Adams Central 41-33 to win their 63rd game in a row and their third consecutive state championship.

The York Dukes finished the season with a record of 6-15 and senior Jake Erwin, who led the Dukes in nearly every category offensively, was a first team all-conference selection.

The senior averaged a team-best 14.9 points per game and shot 49% from the field overall. Erwin was 29 of 80 on 3-point shots for 36% and he knocked down 59 of 83 free throws for 71%. He picked up seven rebounds a game; recorded 67 assists and 44 steals.

Three other Dukes were tagged as honorable mention selections. Senior Matt Haggadone, who averaged 8.7 points per game, plus sophomores Barrett Olson (7.2 points) and Austin Phinney (4.9).

First Team: Tyler Slechta, SR., Adams Centra; Cam Foster, SR., Adams Central; Jake Erwin, SR., York; Tate Nachtigal, JR., Aurora; Jed Walford, SR., Northwest; Easton Hall, SR., Schuyler.