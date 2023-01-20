Erickson closes the gap, but Schademann still No. 1

YORK – By virtue of being the defending Class C champion at 138 pounds, Fillmore Central’s Alexander Schademann edges York’s Seth Erickson for the top spot in the second York News-Times All Area boys wrestling rankings.

Schademann is 38-0 and currently ranked No. 1 in the Nebraska Scholastic Coaches Wrestling Association-Huskerland ratings while Erickson holds down the No. 4 spot in the Class B 182 pound weight class.

There are only a few changes to the first rankings that ran back in late December. Most of the changes are with a few wrestlers changing spots in the top 10 order.

1. Alexander Schademann, Senior, Fillmore Central

The wins just keep piling up for Fillmore Central senior Alexander Schademann as he is 38-0 on the year. Schademann was ranked No. 1 at 145 in December but has since dropped back down to 138, where he won the title last year and takes over the No. 1 spot. He has continued to rack up key wins as he defeated No. 6 Ashton Johnson of Twin River and last Thursday night at the Centennial Quad, he defeated No. 3 Cade Leierman of Bishop Neumann in sudden victory. Looking ahead to the C-1 District meet at Boone Central, Schademann could wrestle for the title against Logan View’s Kaden Gregory, rated No. 2.

2. Seth Erickson, Junior, York

Erickson jumped up to the No. 4 spot in the latest NSCWA-Huskerland rankings at 182 pounds. He won the Fillmore Central Invite, defeating Fillmore Central’s Jackson Turner in the finals and Axtell’s Preston LeClaire in the semifinals. Erickson also has an impressive win at the Norm Manstedt Invite where he defeated Class A No. 4 Caleb Schwerdtfeger 7-4 in the championship match. Looking ahead to the Class B-3 District meet at Northwest, Erickson will be looking at a possible district final matchup against No.1 rated Isaac White of Cozad.

3. Travis Meyer, Senior, Fillmore Central

Meyer is 35-2 on the year and ranked at No. 3 in the Class C 126-pound weight class by Nebraska Scholastic Coaches Wrestling Association-Huskerland. Meyer finished third at the Panthers’ holiday invite, losing his first match of the season to East Butler’s Reece Kocian but bouncing back to defeat No. 5 Rowan Jarosik of South Central Nebraska Unified District 5. He went 8-0 at the Tri-County Duals with a huge win over Belleville-Republic (Kansas) wrestler AJ Polansky. He also took the top spot at the Gibbon Invite as he defeated Thayer Central’s Tristan Wells in the final 7-1. In the Class C-1 District Meet Meyer is paired up in the same bracket as No. 3 Britt Valentine of David City.

4. Devin Nuttelman, Freshman, Cross County/Osceola

It seems like every time Cross County/Osceola freshman Devin Nuttelman steps on the mat he is matched up with some of the best 106 pounders in Class C and Class D. Nuttelman (28-2), who is ranked No. 5, won the Malcolm Invite after defeating Omaha Concordia’s Trevor Hancock in the finals. He then picked up two big wins at the Cross County/Osceola tri as he defeated Milford’s Quinn Zegers 12-0 and pinned York freshman Ty Erickson in 3:26. This past weekend he took third at the Cross County Invite with a win over Central City’s Dalton Lovejoy. He suffered his second loss of the year when he lost to No. 2 Hayden Schmit of David City. In the C-3 District which will be held at Central City, Nuttelman and Centennial’s Kasten Ruether will be the top two wrestlers in the weight bracket.

5. Wyatt Urkoski, Junior, High Plains

A tradition started by former head coach and Hall of Famer Norm Manstedt has continued at High Plains High School. Manstedt once said he wanted his wrestlers to go up against the toughest competition in the state early in the year to prepare themselves for the Class D field. Junior Wyatt Urkoski is 23-5 and ranked No. 3 in the NSCWA-Huskerland rankings. He has wrestled competition from all four classes and posted wins over Tanner O’brien, No. 6 from Hitchcock County; Breckin Schoepf of Centennial and Zach Huenfeld of Nebraska Christian in the finals of the Cross County Invite. He was second at the Pleasanton Invite, losing in the finals to Class C No. 2 Ben Alberts of GICC. Urkoski will be in the D2 Districts at Southern Valley where he could meet up with No. 1 Taaron Lavicky of Axtell.

6. Markey Hinrichs, Junior, Fillmore Central

Fillmore Central junior Markey Hinrichs is 31-3 on the year and ranked No. 5 in the Class C NSCWA-Huskerland rankings at 285 pounds. His only losses this year have come to No. 1 Bridger Rice of Ord at the Gibbon Invite, No. 2 JT Brands of Oakland-Craig in the finals of the Fillmore Central Invite and earlier in the year to Battle Creek’s Elijah Hinze who is rated No. 4. Hinrichs went 8-0 and took the top spot at the Tri-County duals and also took second at Gibbon and Fillmore Central Invite. In the C-1 District meet scheduled for Boone Central High School, Hinrichs will be in the same bracket as Ty Faulk of Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer who is rated No. 6.

7. Jarrett Dodson, Junior, Centennial

Centennial junior Jarrett Dodson opened the second half of the season, placing second at the Norm Manstedt Invite at Central Community College near Columbus. He lost in the finals to Barrett Brandt of Syracuse who is rated No. 2. His other two losses since the last rankings were to No. 6 Owen Sack of St. Paul and Class B No. 3 Dreu White of Cozad. He also has a win over Class C No. 1 Max Lautenschlager of Bishop Neumann at the Centennial quad last week. He is 33-6 on the season and currently unranked in the NSCWA-Huskerland rankings. Dodson will see Brandt and Sack again at the C-1 District at Boone Central.

8. Brooks Loosvelt, Sophomore, York

By virtue of his two wins over Fillmore Central’s Treven Stassines, Loosvelt gets the nod at No. 8. Loosvelt is 27-7 on the year and is currently unranked by the NSCWA-Huskerland rankings. Loosvelt finished second to Class D No. 1 Taaron Lavicky of Axtell at the Fillmore Central Invite but did get his second win of the year over Stassines in the semifinals. He was sixth at the loaded Norm Manstedt Invite and went 3-1 at the Northwest Duals this past weekend. At the B-3 wrestling district coming up in a few weeks, Loosvelt will see No. 1 Landon Weidner of Hastings and No. 2 Hayden Russman of Cozad.

9. Treven Stassines, Junior, Fillmore Central

Fillmore Central’s Treven Stassines enters the rankings in the No. 9 spot as he has compiled a record of 32-5 and is currently rated No. 6 in the NSWCA-Huskerland rankings. Stassiness finished third at the Fillmore Central Invite and went 7-1 at the Tri-County Duals where his only loss was to Class B No. 4 rated Owen Bargen of Columbus Lakeview. He posted a 3-0 mark at the Centennial quad and this past weekend he won the Gibbon Invite with pins over Jesus Hernandez of Gibbon in the semifinals (1:26) and in the finals over Trent McCain of Ord in 53 seconds. At the C-1 wrestling district in a few weeks, Stassines will be among three ranked opponents in the field with No. 2 Ben Alberts of GICC and No. 4 Tie Hollandsworth of Raymond Central also competing.

10. Levi Russell, Freshman, High Plains

Russell started off the post-holiday part of the season at the Pleasanton invite in late December where he lost a pair of matches to two Class A opponents from Kearney but still finished in fourth place. Next up on the schedule was the Norm Manstedt Invite where all four classes were represented. The freshman took sixth with wins over Ty Erickson of York and Louden Grooms of Valentine. One of his two losses was to Class C No. 2 Ryan Stuesse of Battle Creek. He also placed fifth at the Cross County Invite where he had two wins over Layne Baker of St. Paul. Russell and the Storm are in the D-2 wrestling district at Southern Valley where he will be in the 106 pound bracket along with No. 4 Abraham Lopez of GICC.

Other wrestlers to keep an eye as district weekend approaches.

Centennial- 106-Kasten Ruether (26-9); 126-Garrison Schernikau (27-9); 160-Breckin Schoepf (28-10); 170-Cyrus Songster (17-11); 285-Paul Fehlhafer (24-10).

High Plains- 113-Hudson Urkoski (21-7); 132-Gage Friesen (19-10); 138-Lance Russell (11-6).

York-106/113-Ty Erickson (20-9); 132-Emmitt Dirks (23-8); 145-Hudson Holoch (25-8); 195-Keagyn Linden (19-7); 285-Kadence Velde (16-5).