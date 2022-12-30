Erickson brothers power Dukes to Fillmore Central invite title

GENEVA – The York Dukes and Fillmore Central Panthers returned to the mats Friday morning in Geneva for the Panthers’ host holiday invite. Behind 13 medalists, the Dukes racked up a whopping 202 points as they steamrolled their way to the team title.

The hosts also turned in a solid showing, landing eight medalists on the day to finish as the runner-up with 155 points. Bishop Neumann claimed bronze with 144 points, while East Butler (106.5) and Yutan (103) rounded out the top 5.

Brothers Seth and Ty Erickson helped lead the way for York, picking up gold medals at 182 and 106 pounds, respectively. Dylan Bower added a third champ after sweeping through the field at 170.

Ty Erickson opened with a trio of pins against Twin River’s Landen Cauthon (3:43), East Butler’s Vincent Vandenberg (1:57) and Louisville’s Peyton Welsh (2:37) to reach the championship bracket.

In the semis, he took down teammate Aidan Kadavy (who would go on to finish fourth) via a 6-1 decision and then handled Trenton Van Veldhuizen of East Butler on a 10-0 major decision in the finals. He improved his season record to 16-2 with his 5-0 showing

Seth Erickson received a first-round bye at 182 before pinning Oakland-Craig’s Landon Hilliard in 1:27 and Preston LeClair of Axtell in 2:56 to reach the championship bracket, where he defeated Neumann’s Thomas Vrana via fall in 1:41.

That set up a finals match against Fillmore Central’s Jackson Turner, whom Seth beat in a 10-1 major decision to wrap up a 4-0 day and improve to 12-0 on his junior season.

Bower moved to 11-8 on the year with five wins in as many matches, picking up a sudden victory over Oakland-Craig’s Tristen Coates to begin the day. From there, Bower cruised to the gold medal, pinning each of his final four opponents in under two minutes – including two in fewer than 35 seconds.

Behind the three winners, Isaac Ciro went 2-2 at 113 to claim silver. He defeated Kale Glasshoff (East Butler) and Adam Schroder (Twin River) but lost twice to Janson Pilkington of Yutan.

At 160 pounds, Brooks Loosvelt also earned a runner-up finish. The sophomore went 4-1 to improve to 17-3 on the season, notching pins over Preston Witter (Doniphan-Trumbull), Rocco Hageman (East Butler) and Nate Rupp (Yutan) to begin the day. In the semis he defeated the Panthers’ Treven Stassines in a 4-0 decision to reach the finals, where he dropped a hard-fought 12-5 decision to Taaron Lavicky of Axtell (23-1).

York also landed a trio of bronze medalists in Hudson Holoch (15-5) at 138, Keagyn Linden (10-4) at 195 and Kadence Velde (11-4) at 285.

Kadavy (106 lbs) and Franklin Musungay (152) both finished fourth, while Emmett Hoffman took fifth at 160 – as did Emmitt Dirks in the 126-pound bracket and Greyson Light at 120. Rounding out the Dukes’ medalists was Brayden Wegrzyn with a sixth-place finish at 145.

Fillmore Central claimed one gold medalist at 138 pounds, where Alexander Schademann blew through the field with five wins to move to a perfect 23-0 on the season. The senior pinned Max Egr of Yutan and Doniphan-Trumbull’s Chase Groff to open the day, then reached the championship bracket via a technical fall against York’s Zayden Londene.

In the semis, Schademann claimed another win via technical fall against East Butler’s Reid Glasshoff to reach the finals, where he won a 10-6 decision against Ashton Johnson of Twin River.

Three Panthers earned runner-up finishes in Aiden Hinrichs at 152, Turner at 182 and Markey Hinrichs at 285. Aiden went 4-1 with a pair of pins, a medical forfeit and an ultimate tiebreaker before falling to Neumann’s Adam Ohnoutka via sudden victory in the finals. His season record improved to 18-4.

Turner also went 4-1 with two pins, a 6-3 decision over Vrana and a 13-2 major decision against LeClair before falling to Seth Erickson in the title bout. His season record sits at 16-6. Markey Hinrichs won his first four matches via pin, all of them in under two minutes, but dropped a 5-2 decision to 19-0 JT Brands of Oakland-Craig in the finals. His 4-1 showing moved his record to 19-2.

Three Fillmore Central wrestlers earned bronze medals. Travis Meyer dropped his first match of the season in the semis at 126 but rallied with an 8-1 decision in the third-place match to cap the day with a 4-1 record and move to 21-1. Stassines took third at 160 and Dominic Harding did the same at 170.

Dylan Gewecke rounded out the Panthers’ medalists with a fourth-place finish at 132.