FILLMORE CENTRAL 51, SHELBY-RISING CITY 40

Engle sparks second half run as Fillmore Central takes third in Shelby

SHELBY – A 12-0 run by the Fillmore Central Panthers with the score tied at 29-29 in third quarter, gave the Panther girls the push they needed offensively in Thursday morning’s win over the Shelby-Rising City Huskies.

The Panthers improved to 5-5 as senior Faith Engle scored 10 of her game-high 22 points in the third quarter in Fillmore Central’s 51-40 win over the Huskies in the consolation game of the Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament.

With the loss the Huskies dip to 4-5 on the year. After the 12-0 run by the Panthers gave them a 41-29 lead, the Huskies never got closer than eight points the rest of the game.

Along with Engle’s 22, junior Kaili Head finished with 13 including three of the team’s four 3-pointers. FC also got double scoring figures from senior Reyna Hafer with 10.

SRC was led by sophomore Taya Pinneo with 14 as she opened the game with a 7-0 run for the Huskies. Senior post Caydee Bauers chipped in with 10 and Ava Larmon finished with eight.

Fillmore Central led at the end of the first quarter 10-7, but trailed at the half 22-21. The Panthers were 15 of 36 from the field and 4 of 10 on 3-point shots. They outscored the Huskies at the free throw line 17-6 (17-28) and out rebounded them 43-30. SRC was 15 of 58 and that included 4 of 17 from behind the arc.

They were 6 of 12 at the line. Fillmore Central travels to Central City on Thursday, January 5.

Fillmore Central (4-5) 10 11 15 15-51 Shelby-RC (4-4) 7 15 7 11-40 FC (51)- Engle 22, H. McCoy 2, M. McCoy 4, Head 13, Hafer 10. Totals-15-36 (4-10) 17-28-51 SRC (40)- Pinneo 14, Larmon 8, Carter 1, Martensen 2, Bauers 10, Watts 5. Totals-15-58 (4-17) 6-12 40.

Breaking News