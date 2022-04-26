Emmanuel Jensen makes it three golf wins in a row

BEATRICE - The hottest golfer on the Professional Golf Tour at this time is Scottie Scheffler with four wins in 2021-2022.

The hottest golfer on the high school scene is York sophomore Emmanuel Jensen who has won his last three outings.

After missing the first part of the season with an arm injury, Jensen came right out in his first meet and won the York Invite and followed that up with a win on the Heritage Hills Golf Course in McCook.

On Monday the win streak went to three consecutive meets as he fired a 77 at the Beatrice Country Club to take the top spot by one stroke over Aurora’s Cauy Walters who posted a 78.

Norris won the team title over the Dukes by 15 strokes. Carson Thuber was third, Logan Thuber fifth, Brock Rowley sixth and A.J. Combs seventh.

Jensen was the Dukes’ only medalist as Marley Jensen fired an 88 for 19th, Joel Jensen posted an 89 for 22nd and Elijah Jensen rounded out the York scoring with a 90 for 24th place.

The fifth Duke golfer, Ryan Seevers, was 25th as he shot a 91.

“What Emmanuel is doing is just bizarre, especially for a sophomore. I don't recall anyone in our program going out and winning three invitationals in a row,” said York head coach Dan Malleck.“He works hard at it and I don't see any reason for him to slow down.”

“Even though we were able to finish runner-up, the guys don't feel real good about their performance overall today,” Malleck said. “We will go back in three weeks for the district meet and it did give us a great opportunity to learn some things about the course today.”

York is back in action on Friday at the Crete Invite held at College Heights Golf Course.

Team scoring-1.Norris 329, 2.York 344, 3.Aurora 354, 4.Waverly 361, 5.Beatrice 364, 6.Minden 366, 7.Crete 381, 8.Seward 385, 9.Bennington 391, 10.Fairbury 410, 11.Paltteview 423, 12.Nebraska City 451, 13.Beatrice JV 464