EMF falls short at Clarkson/Leigh

CLARKSON – The Clarkson/Leigh Patriots rushed out to a 14-0 lead over the Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats in both teams’ season opener Friday night, but the visitors refused to go away quietly.

EMF trailed just 34-24 after three quarters but couldn’t keep pace with the Patriots in the final frame, dropping a 56-38 decision on the road.

Aidan Vavra turned in an efficient performance from under center for the Bobcats, as the sophomore completed 6 of 8 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a score.

Breckan Schluter picked up where he left off after a stellar sophomore season last fall, rushing for 140 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. The junior also found paydirt once on a 65-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Mikey Bartu chipped in another nine touches and 31 yards with a touchdown as the Bobcats racked up 178 rushing yards for the game.

Chase Svehla paced EMF in the receiving game, hauling in two passes for 68 yards and a score.

Jacob Weber recorded a game-high 14 tackles for the Bobcats, while Marcus Krupicka led the team with two tackles for loss. Svehla added 1.5 stops for loss and also notched the Bobcats’ lone sack, while Vavra made one tackle behind the line of scrimmage.

Schluter and Bartu each recovered one fumble for EMF in the loss.

Clarkson/Leigh senior Kyle Kasik ran for 115 yards on 14 carries and found the end zone three times in the win.