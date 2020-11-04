Elm Creek has Cross County’s full attention for Class D-1 quarterfinal

STROMSBURG — If the Cross County Cougars want to continue their playoff run and advance in the Class D-1 state playoffs this Friday, they’ll have to do so against the Elm Creek Buffaloes, who have an under-the-radar running back in Xavier Perez who possesses traits that reminds head coach Hayden DeLano of a couple of his own players.

“He has speed like (Isaac) Noyd and power like (Carter) Seim. He’s truly a special back. We’re going to have our hands full with him,” DeLano said of the 5-foot-7, 165-pound Perez.

Perez comes into the game with 1,682 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. Elm Creek (9-1) averages 37 points and 230 rushing yards per game on offense, and according to DeLano, primarily uses around 3-4 formations.

“They base out of I and are a power football team,” he said. “Their line is pretty special as well. They like to bully you a little bit.”

Cross County’s offense, which comes into the game averaging 58 points, may see a 4-2 defensive alignment from Elm Creek, which is holding opponents to 19 points per game. The Buffaloes’ leading tacklers on the season are Carter Erickson (111 tackles), Troy Brumels (86) and Perez (70).